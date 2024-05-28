HealthWell Foundation Launches Broad Fund to Assist Patients Living with Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH)

Copayment, Premium, Disease-Related Laboratory Testing, Imaging Diagnostics, and Transportation Cost Assistance Available

GERMANTOWN, Md., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit charitable organization that provides financial assistance for underinsured Americans, announced today it has launched a new fund to provide financial assistance to patients living with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). Through the fund, HealthWell will provide up to $8,000 in medication copayment or insurance premium assistance to eligible patients with annual household incomes up to 500 percent of the federal poverty level. In addition, financial assistance for doctor visits, disease-related laboratory testing, diagnostic testing, and transportation costs for treatment and monitoring are also available through the fund.

MASH, previously referred to as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), is a severe form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease that causes the liver to swell and become damaged. Progressive fibrosis (scarring), leading to cirrhosis of the liver, is the primary risk and occurs in 5 to 12 percent of people living with MASH. MASH is also associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. A few common risk factors for MASH include high cholesterol, high blood pressure, overweight, high blood sugar, and metabolic syndrome. The presence of MASH with other risk factors such as older age and diabetes may increase the risk of progression to end-stage liver disease.

Wayne Eskridge, CEO, Fatty Liver Foundation, commented on the fund opening, "As a liver disease patient, I understand firsthand the nuances and obstacles of living with MASH. Learning that you have an incurable disease is devastating, and compounding the news with countless tests, doctor's visits, and medications, is overwhelming for most patients. Treatment and management of the disease requires multiple medications, diagnostic testing, and follow-up, leading to potentially overwhelming financial challenges. We applaud the HealthWell Foundation for recognizing this undue hardship for patients and for providing the financial resources to access and adhere to their treatment regimen."

"Recognizing that MASH is now a leading cause of liver transplantation in the U.S., it's time we address this public health crisis," said Lorraine Stiehl, CEO, American Liver Foundation. "We applaud the new HealthWell MASH fund as it will serve the most marginalized groups affected by the disease and help alleviate some of the financial burdens these communities face in accessing new treatments and care."

"Opening a compliant MASH fund has been a long-time goal for HealthWell," said Alan Klein, HealthWell Foundation Chief Development Officer. "While MASH is currently incurable, there are now available treatments, along with lifestyle changes, to slow the progression of the disease. For patients, accessing and paying for treatment and other associated costs may often present a financial hurdle and dissuade adherence to the prescribed treatment regimen. We thank our dedicated donors for helping us provide financial relief to the MASH community so they can focus on their care, not the cost."

To determine eligibility and apply for assistance, visit HealthWell's Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis Fund page. Note that all new fund openings and fund re-openings occur at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific) Monday through Friday. To learn more about HealthWell programs and our robust portfolio of disease funds, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the Fatty Liver Foundation

The Fatty Liver Foundation is the only national, non-profit patient advocacy organization dedicated to improving the identification, diagnosis, treatment, and support of Americans with fatty liver, NAFLD or NASH through awareness, screening, education and patient outreach. FLF's goal is to improve the lives of both asymptomatic and diagnosed patients by raising awareness among the general public and medical communities, promoting non-invasive screening methodologies, educating patients, and championing the development of responsive lifestyle support systems for individuals of the growing epidemic of fatty liver disease. FLF was founded in 2017 by NASH patient Wayne Eskridge and his wife and caregiver Rosemary Wickowski. To learn more, visit: https://www.fattyliverfoundation.org/.

About the American Liver Foundation

American Liver Foundation (ALF) is a national community of patients, caregivers and medical professionals dedicated to helping people improve their liver health. Providing guidance and life-saving resources, we are a beacon for the 100 million Americans affected by liver disease. We advocate for patients and families, fund medical research and educate the public about liver wellness and disease prevention. We bring people together through our educational programs and events and create a network of support that lasts a lifetime. ALF is the largest organization focused on all liver diseases and the trusted voice for patients and families living with liver disease. For more information visit www.liverfoundation.org or call: 1 800 GO LIVER (800-465-4837).

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003 and a resource to the White House Cancer Moonshot Initiative, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 90 disease areas for more than 930,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $4 billion in financial support through more than 1.5 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 23rd on the 2023 Forbes list of America's Top 100 Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

