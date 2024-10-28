HealthWell Foundation Launches Fund to Assist Patients Living with Schizophrenia

Copayment and Premium Assistance Available to Eligible Patients with Government Insurance

GERMANTOWN, Md., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit charitable organization that provides financial assistance for underinsured Americans, announced today that it has launched a new fund to assist governmentally-insured people living with schizophrenia. Through the fund, HealthWell will provide up to $4,000 in medication copayment or insurance premium assistance to eligible people with household incomes up to 500 percent of the federal poverty level.

Schizophrenia is a spectrum of serious neuro-psychiatric brain diseases in which people interpret reality abnormally. It may result in some combination of hallucinations, delusions and extremely disordered thinking and behavior that impairs daily life. Schizophrenia and related psychosis disorders affect at least 1 in 100 people in the United States – or about 2 million adults. People with schizophrenia typically require lifelong treatment.

"Stigma and lack of effective treatment options can play a detrimental role in the proper diagnosis and treatment for people living with schizophrenia," said Suzanne M. Miller, PhD., Professor, Cancer Prevention & Control, Fox Chase Cancer Center/Temple University Health System, and HealthWell Foundation Board Vice Chair and Secretary. "Often times, diagnosis requires a multitude of tests because symptoms can vary from person to person. Providing financial resources that enable people to access and remain on prescribed treatments is a huge step forward in ensuring management of their disease. We are excited to launch the new fund and strengthen our commitment to assisting patients with mental health conditions."

"Access to proper and sustained treatment is crucial to managing this complex brain disease, including helping to prevent relapses and allowing people to live the meaningful lives they deserve," said Gordon Lavigne, Chief Executive Officer of the Schizophrenia & Psychosis Action Alliance. "People with schizophrenia who are on Medicare can be particularly challenged by the costs of managing their disease, as they may need multiple medications, and the copays alone can add up quickly. The HealthWell Foundation provides an invaluable service by recognizing the obstacles our community faces and offering financial support to ease their recovery journey."

To determine eligibility for assistance, visit HealthWell's Schizophrenia – Medicare Access Fund page. Note that all new fund openings and fund re-openings occur at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific) Monday through Friday. To learn more about HealthWell programs and our robust portfolio of disease funds, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the Schizophrenia & Psychosis Action Alliance

The Schizophrenia & Psychosis Action Alliance works to shatter the barriers to treatment, survival and recovery for people living with schizophrenia. Every day without treatment can mean the difference between life and death. The organization's mission is to advance systemic change and promote recovery through Research, Education & Care and Advocacy & Public Policy. With proper treatment and support, many people with schizophrenia can achieve recovery, including returning to work or school, having a family, enjoying friendships and social activities and engaging in a meaning-driven life. We envision a day when the understanding of schizophrenia as a brain disease allows every person living with it to be treated with respect, access appropriate treatment and have the opportunity to recover. To learn more, please visit www.sczaction.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003 and a resource to the White House Cancer Moonshot Initiative, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 90 disease areas for more than one million underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $4 billion in financial support through more than 1.5 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 23rd on the 2023 Forbes list of America's Top 100 Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

