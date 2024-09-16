HealthWell Foundation Launches Oncology Caregiver Behavioral Health Fund

Copayment Assistance Now Available to Support Oncology Caregiver Needs

GERMANTOWN, Md., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit charitable organization that provides financial assistance for underinsured Americans, announced today that it has launched an Oncology Caregiver Behavioral Health Fund as part of its commitment to the White House Cancer Moonshot.

Through the fund, HealthWell will provide up to $2,000 in copayment assistance for prescription drugs, counseling services, psychotherapy, and transportation costs needed to treat or manage behavioral health issues related to providing caregiving to a cancer patient. Eligible grant recipients will have annual household incomes up to 500 percent of the federal poverty level and must be a family member providing care to a cancer patient with an active HealthWell grant.

"As we continue to execute on our initiatives as part of the Cancer Moonshot, we are honored to be able to provide oncology caregivers with the financial support they need to seek and continue behavioral health treatments," said Shela Halper, Chief Foundation Program Officer, HealthWell Foundation. "Recognizing the mental health needs of family caregivers and providing financial assistance so they can access and stay on prescribed treatments is critical, not only for them, but for the loved ones they are caring for. The cost of taking care of their own health and well-being should never be a concern for those who dedicate their lives to caring for others."

"Caring for someone living with cancer is often a 24/7 responsibility. Prioritizing your own health and well-being is challenging and for many caregivers, often an afterthought," said Tia Newcomer, CaringBridge CEO. "Providing access to a range of behavioral health services that are affordable can make a significant difference in a caregiver's life. We commend the HealthWell Foundation for the work being done to provide better support to family caregivers."

To determine eligibility for assistance, visit HealthWell's Oncology Caregiver Behavioral Health Fund page. Note that all new fund openings and fund re-openings occur at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific) Monday through Friday. To learn more about HealthWell programs and our robust portfolio of disease funds, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

About CaringBridge

CaringBridge is a no-cost, 501(c)(3) nonprofit health platform that surrounds family caregivers with support while they care for a loved one on a health journey. A donor-supported nonprofit founded in 1997, the organization offers tools to share and document a health journey, simplify care coordination, and connect caregivers with a supportive community. CaringBridge addresses feelings of overwhelm, isolation, and loneliness by improving emotional health and social connectedness, helping people come together in support of healing. With 320,000 people on the platform every day sending or receiving support, there are over 1,600 messages of love, hope, and compassion posted every hour. And every 12 minutes a new CaringBridge page is started. The CaringBridge community includes all 50 states and more than 242 countries around the world. To learn more, visit: CaringBridge.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003 and a resource to the White House Cancer Moonshot Initiative, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 90 disease areas for more than 930,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $4 billion in financial support through more than 1.5 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 23rd on the 2023 Forbes list of America's Top 100 Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

CONTACT:

Ginny Dunn

240-632-5309

[email protected]

SOURCE HealthWell Foundation