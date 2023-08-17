HealthWell Foundation Nominated for Charity Navigator Community Choice Award

Nomination Recognizes HealthWell's Commitment to Positive Impact and Transparency

GERMANTOWN, Md., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent nonprofit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, is proud to announce that it has earned a 2023 Community Choice Award nomination from Charity Navigator, the nation's largest and most influential nonprofit evaluator. The HealthWell Foundation received its nomination in the super-sized organization category, which was announced on National Nonprofit Day, August 17, 2023.

The nomination comes as a result of the HealthWell Foundation's outstanding achievements, having attained a prestigious four-star rating and earned all four Charity Navigator beacons. This recognition reflects the organization's commitment to transparency, accountability, and effectiveness in its charitable endeavors.

The Community Choice Awards will have one winner in each size-based category: small, medium, large, and super. The determination of the winners will be based on the total number of votes received. The winners will be officially announced on September 27, 2023.

HealthWell Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer, Krista Zodet, commented, "HealthWell is humbled by the continued support from those we serve, our individual and corporate donors, and our alliance partners. We are proud to receive this recognition as we continue to carry out our mission to assist underinsured Americans with out-of-pocket costs for critical, often lifesaving, medical treatments they otherwise would not be able to afford."

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 85 disease areas for more than 822,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $3.3 billion in financial support through more than 1.3 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 34th on the 2022 Forbes list of The 100 Largest U.S. Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

About Charity Navigator

Founded in 2002, Charity Navigator is a 501(c)(3) organization that guides intelligent giving with the nation's largest, most comprehensive charity evaluation tool. The organization helps donors easily identify U.S.-registered charities making a difference on the issues they care about most while helping charities better understand their donors, deliver on impact, and increase awareness and funding. Learn more at charitynavigator.org.

