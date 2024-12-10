HealthWell Foundation Ranked #24 on Forbes' 2024 List of America's Top 100 Charities

The Foundation Was Also Recognized for Its 100 Percent Fundraising Efficiency

GERMANTOWN, Md., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides financial assistance for inadequately insured Americans, is honored to be ranked #24 on the 2024 Forbes list of America's Top 100 Charities and to be recognized as one of only seven charities nationwide to achieve a 100 percent fundraising efficiency rating.

The HealthWell Foundation's mission is to reduce financial barriers to care for underinsured patients with chronic or life-altering diseases. Over the past two decades, the Foundation has provided over $4 billion in financial support through more than 1.5 million grants to access life-changing, often lifesaving, medications and treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious ranking from this esteemed publication among so many other worthy charities. While we are humbled by this recognition, this would not be possible without the continued trust and generosity of our dedicated individual and corporate donors. Thank you for recognizing our commitment to assisting patients compassionately, efficiently, and compliantly," said HealthWell Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Heimall, FACHE.

We know that there are many choices when it comes to charitable giving and hope that you will consider the HealthWell Foundation worthy of a year-end donation. Your donation is put to work immediately to assist underinsured patients who would otherwise forgo life-changing, often lifesaving, medical treatments due to cost. Since 2004, we have assisted more than 1 million patients through our program. Your donation will help us continue to reduce financial barriers to care for patients who have nowhere else to turn. To learn how you can support our life-changing work, visit us at: HealthWellFoundation.org/donors/individual-donors/.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003 and a resource to the White House Cancer Moonshot Initiative, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 90 disease areas for more than one million underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $4 billion in financial support through more than 1.5 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 24th on the 2024 Forbes list of America's Top 100 Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

CONTACT:

Ginny Dunn

240-632-5309

[email protected]

SOURCE HealthWell Foundation