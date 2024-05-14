HealthWell Foundation to Exhibit at Upcoming Oncology Meeting

GERMANTOWN, Md., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit charitable organization that provides financial assistance for underinsured Americans is pleased to announce its participation at the 2024 ASCO® Annual Meeting to be held June 1-3, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois at McCormick Place.

HealthWell will be exhibiting at the meeting from June 1-3, 2024. During the meeting, HealthWell representatives will share valuable program resources from our portfolio of over 30 oncology funds to assist underinsured patients in accessing medical treatments they otherwise would not be able to afford. If you will be attending, we hope you'll take a few minutes to stop by booth #13025 to meet members of the HealthWell team and to learn about our programs and services to assist oncology patients in need.

In September 2023, HealthWell was honored to be included as an official resource for the White House Cancer Moonshot. As part of the Cancer Moonshot initiative, in 2024 HealthWell Foundation committed to:

Provide more than $300 million to underinsured oncology patients to offset out-of-pocket medication costs. The financial support will enable patients to adhere to prescribed treatment regimens and improve their survival.

Contribute financial assistance to qualified clinical trial patients to address disparities in participation in oncology clinical trials.

Support oncology caregivers through a new fund to help individuals with certain out-of-pocket financial needs, seeding $500,000 for the program.

Since 2004, as part of the over $4.1 billion in total patient grant awards across over 90 disease areas, HealthWell has awarded over $2 billion in medication copayment and insurance premium assistance across 39 oncology funds through more than 485,000 grants to over 334,000 underinsured patients. In addition, we have assisted more than 500 oncology patients seeking behavioral health services with over $300,000 in awards through more than 675 grants through our Cancer-Related Behavioral Health Fund to help with out-of-pocket treatment-related costs for prescription drugs, counseling services, psychotherapy, and transportation.

"We look forward to participating in this meeting each year and to educating patients, advocates, providers, and pharmacies about our life-changing work," said Alan Klein, HealthWell Foundation Chief Development Officer. "A cancer diagnosis comes with a variety of obstacles. Oftentimes, access to and the ability to afford treatment is the number one challenge. For those who have inadequate insurance, access to proper medical treatment is out of reach and they simply forgo care or ration doses due to cost. Participation in the meeting provides an invaluable opportunity to spread word about the financial assistance we offer through our robust portfolio of oncology funds to ensure that stakeholders are familiar with our services to assist underinsured patients in affording the medications they need to treat their disease. No one should forgo critical medical care simply because their health insurance is not enough."

To learn more about HealthWell Foundation's robust oncology fund portfolio, visit our Disease Funds page.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003 and a resource to the White House Cancer Moonshot initiative, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 90 disease areas for more than 930,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $4 billion in financial support through more than 1.5 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 23rd on the 2023 Forbes list of America's Top 100 Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

