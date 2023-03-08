HealthWell Foundation to Moderate Inflation Reduction Act Panel During the Patient Assistance & Access Programs (PAP) Conference

GERMANTOWN, Md., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, is honored to announce that its Chief Development Officer, Alan Klein, will moderate the panel: Deep Dive into the Nuts and Bolts of the Inflation Reduction Act during the Informa Connect Patient Assistance & Access Programs (PAP) Conference to be held March 20 – 22, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The panel will take place during the Legal and Policy track on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, from 10:45 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EDT. Joining Mr. Klein for the discussion will be Brian Connell, Executive Director of Federal Government Affairs, Office of Public Policy, The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and Charles E. Collins, Jr., President, Healthcare Stakeholder Solutions.

During the session, panel members will provide a better understanding of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the impact it will have on patient assistance programs in the coming years. Areas of focus will include a review of changes that are being implemented to address inflation and how these initiatives target reducing out-of-pocket costs for beneficiaries. If you will be attending the conference, we hope you will join us for this timely discussion.

"The changes brought forth by the Inflation Reduction Act can be difficult to understand and, as a result, concerns and questions have become top-of-mind for patients, caregivers, providers and pharmacies," commented Alan Klein, Chief Development Officer, HealthWell Foundation. "During the panel, we hope to outline the nuances of the law and provide a resource that may assist stakeholders attempting to navigate current and future changes."

Additionally, HealthWell has partnered with the Healthcare Advocate Summit team to sponsor the 2023 Summit, an annual event that HealthWell believes to be the premier patient and patient advocate event in the space, which includes an entire day devoted to the corporate donor community.

"Patients are, and have always been, our number one priority at HealthWell," said Krista Zodet, President and CEO, HealthWell Foundation. "In an effort to reach as many patients as possible, we are mission-focused to ensure they have access to the medications and services they need to manage their chronic or life-altering illnesses. Partnering with organizations who share in our mission to assist patients in need is a critical component. That's why we are excited to announce that we have partnered with the Healthcare Advocate Summit team for this must-attend event and are proud to serve as the presenting sponsor of the 2023 Summit to be held in New Orleans, LA, September 6-8, 2023. We look forward to working with the team and to sharing additional information about the summit in future communications."

To learn more about the Healthcare Advocate Summit and why you should attend, visit: https://www.healthcareadvocatesummit.com/about. To learn more about HealthWell programs and our robust disease fund portfolio, visit our website at HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 85 disease areas for more than 822,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $3.3 billion in financial support through more than 1.3 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 34th on the 2022 Forbes list of The 100 Largest U.S. Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

