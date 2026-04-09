HealthWell Foundation to Moderate Panel and Exhibit at Asembia's AXS26 Summit

HealthWell President & CEO to Moderate Discussion on The Role of Specialty Pharmacies When Working with Charitable Patient Assistance Programs (CPAPs)

GERMANTOWN, Md., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit charitable organization that provides financial assistance for underinsured Americans, is pleased to announce its participation at Asembia's AXS26 Summit to be held April 26 – April 30, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

HealthWell Foundation President and CEO, Michael Heimall, FACHE, will serve as moderator for the panel discussion: The Role of Specialty Pharmacies When Working with Charitable Patient Assistance Programs (CPAPs) on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. (local time). Mr. Heimall will be joined by panelists Charles Collins, President, Healthcare Stakeholder Solutions; Fran Castellow, President, Operations, Patient Advocate Foundation; and Kelli Wyant, Sr. Vice President, Operations, Amber Specialty Pharmacy.

This timely discussion will focus on independent foundations that help hundreds of thousands of patients each year with medication copayments and insurance premiums. Specialty pharmacies play a vital role in this process and must uphold ethical responsibilities when enrolling patients in assistance programs. Panelists will share best practices for applying on a patient's behalf, ensuring accurate diagnoses and eligibility details, and understanding the legal and patient impacts of non-compliance. The session will also address the rising concern of alternative funding programs (AFPs).

In addition, HealthWell will also be exhibiting at the Summit from April 27 – April 29, 2026. If you will be attending, please visit booth #1309 to meet members of the HealthWell team and to learn about our programs and services to assist patients in need.

"We are honored to be speaking at Asembia this year and to discuss how, by compliantly working together, specialty pharmacies and CPAPs provide a critical lifeline for patients facing high out-of-pocket costs for life-changing, often lifesaving, medications and treatments," said Michael S. Heimall, FACHE, President & CEO, HealthWell Foundation. "During this timely discussion, panelists will also address alternative funding programs that continue to raise concerns about transparency and their impact on the patient. As you build your itinerary, we hope you will plan to join us for this informative discussion."

To learn more about Asembia's AXS26 Summit, visit: www.asembiasummit.com. To learn more about HealthWell programs and our robust portfolio of disease funds, visit our website at HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across 100 disease areas for more than 1.3 million underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $5.2 billion in financial support through more than 2.2 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 17th on the 2025 Forbes list of America's Top 100 Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org

CONTACT:

Ginny Dunn

240-632-5309

[email protected]

SOURCE HealthWell Foundation