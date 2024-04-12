HealthWell Foundation to Participate at Asembia's AXS24 Summit

HealthWell to Moderate Panel and Exhibit

GERMANTOWN, Md., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit charitable organization that provides financial assistance for underinsured Americans is pleased to announce its attendance and participation at Asembia's AXS24 Summit to be held April 28 – May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

HealthWell Foundation Chief Development Officer, Alan Klein, will be moderating the panel: Implementing & Managing the Details and Upside Patient Financial Impact from the IRA on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. – 9:40 a.m. Joining Mr. Klein for the discussion will be Charles E. Collins, Jr., President, Healthcare Stakeholder Solutions; Melissa Paige, President, National Association of Medication Access & Patient Advocacy; Fred Larbi, Chief Operations Officer, HealthWell Foundation; and Eyad Farah, Chief Operating Officer, Orsini Specialty Pharmacy.

As part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released draft guidance on the Medicare Prescription Payment Plan. In 2025, this statute requires Part D sponsors to provide all Part D enrollees the option to pay their out-of-pocket (OOP) prescription drug costs in monthly installments (smoothing), instead of paying OOP costs at the point-of-service. During the session, following a recap of the IRA, panel members will discuss specialty pharmacy implementation and management impact of the Medicare Prescription Payment Plan on the Medicare Part D benefit redesign, as well as the substantial impact on multiple stakeholders in the health care delivery system.

In addition, HealthWell will also be exhibiting at the Summit from April 29 – May 1, 2024. If you will be attending, we hope you'll take a few minutes to stop by booth #1315 to meet members of the HealthWell team and to learn about our programs and services to assist patients in need.

"We are honored once again to be part of this prestigious event and to be able share timely updates on the IRA and its effect on the patient journey, especially for those on Medicare. Navigating the IRA can be challenging not only to the patient, but also caregivers, advocates, providers, and pharmacies," said Alan Klein, Chief Development Officer, HealthWell Foundation. "We hope you will join us for this follow-on IRA discussion, which began during our panel at AXS23, and continue to stay informed about the latest changes the law has imparted on the patient and the health care system as a whole."

To learn more about Asembia's AXS24 Summit, visit: www.asembiasummit.com. To learn more about HealthWell programs and our robust disease fund portfolio, visit our website at HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003 and a resource to the White House Cancer Moonshot Initiative, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 90 disease areas for more than 930,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $4 billion in financial support through more than 1.5 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 23rd on the 2023 Forbes list of America's Top 100 Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

CONTACT:

Ginny Dunn

240-632-5309

[email protected]

SOURCE HealthWell Foundation