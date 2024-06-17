HealthWell Opens Copayment Fund to Assist Patients with Vitamins and Supplements for Inborn Metabolic or Genetic Bile Acid Deficiency

GERMANTOWN, Md., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit charitable organization that provides financial assistance for underinsured Americans, announced today the launch of a new fund to provide financial assistance for vitamins and supplements for patients with inborn metabolic or genetic bile acid deficiency. Through the fund, HealthWell will provide up to $1,000 in copayment assistance to eligible patients with annual household incomes up to 500 percent of the federal poverty level for vitamins and supplements formulated to support the management of their condition.

Bile acid disorders are a group of rare metabolic disorders characterized by defects in the creation of bile acids (chemical compounds found in the liver that promote the flow and excretion of bile and assist in intestinal absorption of fat and fat-soluble vitamins). Accumulation of abnormal bile acids can damage certain organ systems. If untreated, some forms of the disorder can become life-threatening.

"As we continue to identify and implement new programs to assist underinsured patients, we are excited to add this fund to our growing portfolio of vitamins and supplements assistance across multiple disease areas," said Alan Klein, HealthWell's Chief Development Officer. "Patients living with inborn metabolic or genetic bile acid deficiency often experience malabsorption of nutrients and a buildup of toxins in the body. For some patients living with the disorder, access to and the ability to afford essential vitamins and supplements is unachievable. We are pleased that our dedicated donors understand the financial hurdles these patients face and are excited to provide the resources they need to access life-changing vitamins and supplements."

To determine eligibility and apply for assistance, visit HealthWell's Inborn Metabolic or Genetic Bile Acid Deficiency Vitamins and Supplements Fund page. Note that all new fund openings and fund re-openings occur at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific) Monday through Friday. To learn more about HealthWell programs and our robust portfolio of disease funds, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003 and a resource to the White House Cancer Moonshot initiative, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 90 disease areas for more than 930,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $4 billion in financial support through more than 1.5 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 23rd on the 2023 Forbes list of America's Top 100 Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

