HealthWell Opens General Travel Fund to Assist Patients with Transportation Expenses

GERMANTOWN, Md., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit charitable organization that provides financial assistance for underinsured Americans, announced today the launch of a new fund to provide copayment assistance for travel expenses related to the treatment and management of their disease or condition. Through the fund, HealthWell will provide up to $500 in copayment assistance to eligible patients with annual household incomes up to 500 percent of the federal poverty level and must have an active grant 18 months prior to their application date.

HealthWell has partnered with Ride Health to provide transportation services to eligible grant recipients. Through this service, we hope to eliminate the need for grant recipients to pay up-front for rides to and from appointments relating to their treatment. Fees for services are deducted directly from the patient's grant.

"Launching the General Travel Fund represents filling yet another unmet need for Americans living with a chronic or life-altering disease. For many patients, transportation to and from essential treatments, pharmacies, and testing facilities represents as much of a challenge as paying for their medications," said Fred Larbi, HealthWell's Chief Operations Officer. "The underlying issue is that if patients can't get to their appointments or pick up their prescriptions, they are not able to adhere to their prescribed treatment regimens resulting in serious, potentially life-threatening, consequences. We are hopeful that by offering this service, we will relieve some of the worry and additional financial burden so patients can focus on the care they need and not how they will get there. Thank you to our dedicated donors for recognizing this hardship and for providing the financial resources needed to address this critical need for patients."

To learn more and to determine if you are eligible to utilize this resource, visit HealthWell's General Travel Fund page or contact a HealthWell representative at 800-675-8416. For a full list of HealthWell programs and disease funds, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003 and a resource to the White House Cancer Moonshot initiative, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 90 disease areas for more than 930,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $4 billion in financial support through more than 1.5 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 23rd on the 2023 Forbes list of America's Top 100 Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

CONTACT:

Ginny Dunn

240-632-5309

[email protected]

SOURCE HealthWell Foundation