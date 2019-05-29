Healthwirefm Launches Jay Shetty's Urban Oracles

Shetty provides knowledge necessary to truly understand our lives, our dreams, our true selves. This show will make people learn, unlearn, and relearn the anecdotes of everyday life with every viewing! Jay Shetty's Urban Oracles will provide viral wisdom that will change the way you see the world and transform the world you're seeing.

With the launch of the first episode Write Your Own Story, Jay Shetty examines some fundamental elements of everyday life. People implement narratives in conversation regularly for business, marketing, or social media. Shetty teaches us to look at the stories we tell each other, and those we tell ourselves. He encourages living the script you want to tell. Remember, this is your book, your story, your life. You create the content, you shape the narrative, you write it. You are the one and only editor.

ABOUT JAY SHETTY A Former monk, now award-winning host, storyteller, viral content creator was named in Forbes 30 Under 30. Besides Healthwirefm, Jay has created content for and partnered with Snapchat, Facebook, Nasdaq and HuffPost, among others. Since launching his channel in 2016, Shetty has garnered over 4 billion views, and 24+ million subscribers.

ABOUT MARTINE DUBIN Listed as one of the 100 Top Creatives Making a Difference, Martine Dubin founded Newswirefm and Healthwirefm, and is creative director behind all original series for both networks. She has produced with The Zanuck Company, Lincoln Center, Burda Media's DLD, Discovery Communications' John Hendricks, NATO, and Ashoka.

ABOUT MOBY He has sold 20+ million albums, produced music for artists including Michael Jackson, David Bowie, Daft Punk, Britney Spears, Public Enemy, Guns N' Roses, Metallica, and produced soundtracks including for the Jason Bourne series, James Bond's Tomorrow Never Dies.

ABOUT HEALTHWIREFM Operating in digital media for over 15 years, Healthwirefm and Newswirefm have 40+ millions of viewers tuning in from every country in the world, while also syndicating iTunes, Amazon Prime, CuriosityStream, and the Healthwirefm channel in the Cleveland Clinic.

