Healthwirefm Releases Exclusive Yoga & Science Conference Show

This show compellingly presents the benefits and ways of yoga through a variety of lenses, both Western and Eastern. Each episode showcases a different angle of the neurophysiological mechanisms that support effective yoga and meditation practices.

The first four episodes feature Dr. Erich Anderer, chief of neurosurgery at NYU Langone, discussing yoga as practical healing modality; Dr. Stacy Hunter, director of the Cardiovascular Physiology Lab at Texas State University, describing her study of hot yoga; Dr. Khalsa, major authority on Kundalini Yoga, relating the potentiality of understanding component functions of yoga; and Dr. Gail Parker, faculty member at the Beaumont School of Yoga Therapy, sharing her theories on how yoga can heal the wounds of racial distress.

Other guests in the series include Dr. Pam Jeter, who details how yoga can potentially benefit the visually impaired; Dr. Shirley Telles, director of the Patanjali Research Foundation, who explains the difficulty of quantifying the spirituality of yoga; Dr. Stephen Porges, director of the Traumatic Stress Research Consortium within the Kinsey Institute at Indiana University, who illuminates the connections between ancient rituals and modern neuroscience; and Dr. Bethany Kok, who points out yoga's positive interpersonal effects.

With the goal of making rigorous science accessible, these talks convey the science of yoga clearly, while still retaining the scientific complexity of the topics.

ABOUT YOGA & SCIENCE: Yoga & Science, shot against the backdrop of the actual Yoga & Science Conference, is a series of interviews with academics and yogis discussing the neurophysiological mechanisms that support effective yoga and meditation practices. The goals of this show are to present current scientific evidence in a rigorous and accessible manner and to increase interactions between yogis and scientists. Yoga & Science is a collaboration between Marshall Hagins and Eddie Stern born out of their shared curiosity at the intersection of science and yoga. This show will give a fuller understanding of the benefits and ways of yoga, as seen through the lens of both Western and Eastern Sciences.

About Eddie Stern is a yoga teacher, author, and lecturer. He is known for his multi-disciplinary approach to furthering education and access to yoga, as well as his teaching expertise in Ashtanga Yoga. His projects include the Urban Yogis, a gun- and harm reduction program; Breathe, Move, Rest, a public education health and wellness non-profit; and The Breathing App, a free app that teaches resonance breathing for stress and anxiety reduction. He has published several books on yoga and studied under Sri K. Pattabhi Jois of Mysore, South India, for nineteen years.

DR. MARSHALL HAGINS is a ballet major in college and danced on Broadway. Dr. Hagins obtained his BS in physical therapy, and a masters and PhD in Biomechanics and Ergonomics from New York University. Dr. Hagins is Emeritus Professor in the Department of Physical Therapy at Long Island University and Senior Clinical Research Associate at Harkness Center for Dance Injuries in Manhattan. Dr. Hagins has published over 40 papers in peer reviewed journals in the areas of Yoga, Dance Medicine and Sports Injuries. Dr. Hagins and Eddie Stern have collaborated on six studies examining various aspects of yoga, one of which received $300,000 in support from the National Institutes of Health. In all cases, Eddie Stern devised and implemented the yoga curriculum while Dr. Hagins devised and implemented the study protocols and analyses.

ABOUT MOBY Moby has sold 20+ million albums, produced music for artists including Michael Jackson, David Bowie, Daft Punk, Britney Spears, Public Enemy, Guns N Roses, Metallica, and produced soundtracks including for the Jason Bourne series, James Bond's Tomorrow Never Dies.

ABOUT MARTINE DUBIN Listed as one of the 100 Top Creatives Making a Difference, Martine Dubin founded NEWSWIREFM and HEALTHWIREFM, and is creative director behind all original series for both networks. She has produced with The Zanuck Company, Lincoln Center, Burda Media's DLD, Discovery Communications' John Hendricks, NATO, and Ashoka.

ABOUT HEALTHWIREFM Operating in digital media for over 15 years, Healthwirefm and Newswirefm have 40+ millions of viewers tuning in from every country in the world, while also syndicating iTunes, Amazon Prime, CuriosityStream, and the HEALTHWIREFM channel in the Cleveland Clinic.



