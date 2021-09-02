HealthWorks Announces New President

Webster has more than 20 years of leadership and executive experience, most recently as Chief Strategy Officer at the Motz Corporation. Prior to that, Webster served as Chief Financial Officer of the Motz Corporation and President of USGreentech, a Motz Corporation entity.

"Valerie is the perfect fit for HealthWorks and comes to us at a critical moment in our company's history," said Denise Flickner. "For 23 years we have steadily grown and proven ourselves in the well-being marketplace, but I knew it was time to get someone of Valerie's caliber on the team to help us continue to scale and get to the next level. She brings a proven ability to drive strategic growth and operational excellence, and her business development skills are next to none. We are thrilled to bring her exceptional leadership experience to HealthWorks."

Webster feels this is a tremendous opportunity to contribute to the growth of an already successful business. "I have admired Denise Flickner and HealthWorks for some time, as Denise and I sat on a Round Table together for years," said Webster. "HealthWorks has a great business model and a talented team that uniquely positions it to capitalize on the changing wellness environment. Their ability to be nimble and efficient has enabled them to survive – and thrive – during changes in the marketplace. Even during the recent Pandemic.

"As the industry evolves, I believe HealthWorks' culture places the organization in an extremely strong position to continue to be a trusted partner who provides cost effective and a timely suite of services to help companies move their organization's well-being to a present state, not a future goal," said Webster.

ABOUT HEALTHWORKS

Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, HealthWorks is an independent, woman-owned, health and well-being company with solutions to help employers build healthy worksites and empower employees to lead healthier lives. Since 1999, HealthWorks has partnered with companies in all industries and sizes, from large manufacturing and educational systems, to small- and medium-sized professional and service organizations. As the world of corporate wellness has changed, so has HealthWorks' suite of wellness offerings to include comprehensive wellness programming and Elevate, a scalable online engagement platform. Its list of services includes biometric screenings; onsite flu shot clinics; COVID testing and vaccinations; health coaching; Lunch and Learns; mobile-friendly corporate challenges; data warehousing; incentive tracking; and more. HealthWorks expanded in 2012, opening offices in Columbus and Cleveland, OH, then again in 2019, establishing a presence in Toledo, OH, and Florida. Although it has a strong local presence, HealthWorks services client locations across the country. For more information about HealthWorks, visit cincyhealthworks.com.

