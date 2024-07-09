Healthworx Launches New Accelerator for Healthcare Startups

The reimagined program builds on the success of its predecessor, 1501 Health, to offer strategic mentorship and expansive curriculum for healthcare startups.

BALTIMORE, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthworx, an agile group of healthcare experts that is equal parts investment arm, strategic partner, commercialization engine, and launch pad, is introducing its reimagined accelerator for healthcare startups seeking funding and mentorship.

Healthworx Accelerator, formerly known as 1501 Health, will equip startups with the tools and knowledge they need to break into and grow within complex, entrenched healthcare markets. The program is designed to help healthcare startups who have seen some traction to bridge the gap and fully establish themselves in a sector that is traditionally dominated by large corporate powers.

"The U.S. healthcare system is falling short, and is becoming increasingly expensive and inaccessible for millions," said Doba Parushev, Managing Partner at Healthworx. "Healthworx Accelerator will serve as a strategic partner as corporations start to overhaul the system and provide higher-quality, more affordable care to Americans while also serving as a catalyst for startups stuck trying to break through in the competitive healthcare market."

Healthworx Accelerator brings a new approach to health accelerators. Its twelve-week, focused curriculum will fast track companies with the knowledge and resources they need to disrupt a crowded healthcare ecosystem.

The program provides expert mentorship from every corner of the healthcare industry, ranging from product development to payer/provider system navigation to marketing. Healthcare is historically heavily nuanced in a way that makes early traction for innovators nearly impossible. As such, Healthworx Accelerator was intentionally designed to provide a streamlined insider's perspective and education that would otherwise take years to acquire, ultimately handing each participating company the opportunity to leverage education, mentorship, and networking to increase growth and impact.

"Other programs offer a generalized approach to success, but Healthworx Accelerator should be viewed as the graduate school for startups," added Parushev. "Thanks to the marriage of traditional healthcare experience and the deeply rooted goal of solving the problems plaguing our current healthcare system, this program is the best way for innovators in this space to truly make their mark."

Applications for the 2024 Healthworx Accelerator cohort will open next month. To see the eligibility requirements of the accelerator and signup to get notified when applications open, visit https://healthworxaccelerator.com/

About Healthworx

Equal parts investment arm, strategic partner, commercialization engine, and launch pad, Healthworx, the investment and innovation arm of CareFirst Inc., is an agile group of healthcare experts dedicated to building a healthier future and a better healthcare experience. Made up of four arms - Healthworx Accelerator, Healthworx Ventures, Healthworx Funds, and Healthworx Studio - Healthworx provides innovative healthcare startups with support at every stage of their growth. For more information about getting involved in the Healthworx ecosystem, visit https://www.healthworx.com/.

