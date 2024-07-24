Healthworx partners with Highmark Inc, LifeBridge Health for new accelerator program

Applications are now open for transformative, 12-week accelerator program designed to fast track startups with knowledge, tools, and resources to drive growth & impact.

BALTIMORE, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthworx, the innovation and investment arm of CareFirst, Inc. that serves as an educational engine for scaling early-stage startups, is announcing Highmark Inc. and LifeBridge Health as its partners for the next cohort of Healthworx Accelerator, a transformative accelerator program for healthcare startups seeking funding and mentorship. Applications for Healthworx Accelerator open today and will close in two weeks on August 6, 2024.

Through these partnerships, Healthworx Accelerator will leverage a diverse network of healthcare experts from every corner of the industry to provide an insider's perspective and education for early-stage healthcare companies.

The program draws upon the unique strengths and networks of each partner to support the cohort companies with the knowledge and resources they need to disrupt a crowded healthcare ecosystem. In just 12 weeks, cohort companies will engage with a focused curriculum designed to streamline the education, mentorship, and networking necessary to increase growth and impact in a competitive healthcare market.

"Partnering to launch Healthworx Accelerator allows us the opportunity to play a direct role in nurturing the next generation of impact-driven entrepreneurs," Ricardo Johnson, EVP of Strategy & Growth at CareFirst, said. "Healthworx Accelerator is an extension of our vision to bridge gaps in care by collaborating with startup founders who share our passion for creating more equitable, accessible and affordable care options."

"At LifeBridge, we're always looking to partner with innovation-minded companies to improve patient outcomes and bring better care to our region," Adam Beck, Director of Digital Health at LifeBridge Health said. "By partnering with Healthworx Accelerator, we look forward to bringing our decades of experience to help startup founders scale and drive lasting, meaningful change."

"We're thrilled to be a part of the Healthworx Accelerator, a program that will drive healthcare innovation and access forward," Deb Rice-Johnson, CEO of Diversified Businesses and chief growth officer for Highmark Inc. Steve Christensen, Managing Director for Highmark Ventures, the corporate venture capital investment arm of Highmark Inc. echoed "Our partnership will provide important support and mentorship to these startups, helping them navigate the complex healthcare landscape and bring their solutions to life."

"With this group of partners, Healthworx Accelerator will connect cohort companies to experts across the healthcare space - from product development to payer/provider system navigation to marketing - to provide members with a truly transformative experience," said Doba Parushev, Managing Partner at Healthworx. "These are big players in healthcare that are committed to softening the steep learning curve most newcomers face in this space -- an opportunity not often granted in this industry and something we've seen success within the program's previous iteration."

To apply for Healthworx Accelerator or learn more, visit: https://healthworxaccelerator.com/program

About Healthworx

Equal parts investment arm, strategic partner, commercialization engine, and launch pad, Healthworx, the investment and innovation arm of CareFirst Inc., is an agile group of healthcare experts dedicated to building a healthier future and a better healthcare experience. Made up of four arms - Healthworx Accelerator, Healthworx Ventures and Healthworx Studio - Healthworx provides innovative healthcare startups with support at every stage of their growth. For more information about getting involved in the Healthworx ecosystem, visit https://www.healthworx.com/

About Highmark Inc.

An independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Highmark Inc., together with its Blue-branded affiliates, collectively comprise the fifth largest overall Blue Cross Blue Shield-affiliated organization in the country with approximately 7 million members in Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia and western and northeastern New York. Its diversified businesses serve group customer and individual needs across the United States through dental insurance and other related businesses. For more information, visit www.highmark.com .

About LifeBridge Health

LifeBridge Health is one of the largest, most comprehensive providers of health services in Maryland. LifeBridge Health includes Sinai Hospital, Northwest Hospital, Carroll Hospital, Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, Grace Medical Center and related subsidiaries and affiliates. For more information, visit https://www.lifebridgehealth.org/

