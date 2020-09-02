Healthx Launches Conversational IVR Assistant for Providers

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthx, Inc., the industry leader in healthcare engagement technologies, is excited to announce the Hx Provider IVR Assistant. With the flexibility of a portal and a contact center's responsiveness, this new solution analyzes voice input and delivers quick, consistent, and complete answers conversationally. The Hx Provider IVR Assistant enables payers to elevate the engagement experience with a more cost-effective, efficient, and scalable solution than the traditional contact center.

Hx Virtual Assistants provide an extra layer of interaction between self-service solutions and your contact center, answering common requests conversationally in a secure environment. When engagement is simple, and answers are accessible anytime, anywhere, clinical outcomes improve, and contact center costs diminish. The Hx Provider IVR Assistant helps payers reduce contact center costs and enhance provider engagement by automating interactions naturally and conversationally.

"The administrative burden of providers' work leads to increased contact center volumes and with national averages showing that 60% of calls are related to routine tasks, delays in addressing these calls can lead to potential delays in care," said Mark Rapoport, CEO of Healthx. "We are using our deep understanding of the healthcare ecosystem and engagement cycle to simplify and streamline requests that were previously managed by the contact center. Providers reclaim their time, and payers experience reduced call volumes and significant ROI."

The Hx Provider IVR Assistant is a HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based solution that leverages a centralized data source and is easily implemented, eliminating the need for payer infrastructure investments and reducing time-to-market without compromising configurability. This solution includes:

conversational AI technology that utilizes natural language understanding, deep learning, and cloud computing to provide an intuitive conversational experience;

out of the box capabilities to provide unique, personalized responses that enable provider processes such as billing reconciliation management, insurance verification, patient education facilitation, all of which enhance the patient-provider relationship and the payer-provider relationship;

consistent accurate information that is maintained across any of the Hx Virtual Assistant channels, creating an omnichannel communication environment that is important to payers and providers alike;

and content, context, and rich metadata made available through built-in reporting and analytics capabilities to enhance future service interactions.

"We are experts in engagement at Healthx, and for more than twenty years, we've been developing innovative solutions that enable our payer partners to deliver superior customer experiences," Mark continued. "We've launched the Hx Provider IVR Assistant to ensure the business of excellent care and engagement are both scalable and sustainable."

About Healthx

Healthx, Inc. is the industry leader in providing healthcare payers with trusted engagement solutions. Our portals and growing suite of targeted innovations–like Hx Virtual Assistants and the Hx Mobile App–power your engagement tech stack. Enhance engagement, reduce contact center costs, and improve clinical outcomes with market-leading solutions from Healthx.

Learn more about the Hx Provider IVR Assistant here .

