HealthXL Commemorates Four Years of Successful Healthcare Collaborations with the Addition of New Industry Visionaries to its Member Base

"We are thrilled to welcome Bayer, GuideWell Innovation and Siemens Healthineers to HealthXL, especially at such an exciting and pivotal time for the company," said Martin Kelly, CEO of HealthXL. "Over the past four years, our team is proud of what we have accomplished to create the world's leading digital health collaboration platform. We look forward to introducing a number of new information sharing capabilities and functionalities in the near future to further drive collaboration between our members."

Launched in 2014 in Dublin, HealthXL has a mission of helping the industry define and deliver the vision for healthcare in the digital age. Since its formation, the Irish organization has grown to become the leading global platform for exchanging healthcare industry insights, ideas and strategies to revolutionize the delivery of modern healthcare. As of May 2018, the company has built a membership base that totals over 3,500 organizations and individuals across continents including industry visionaries, clinicians, investors, researchers and entrepreneurs.

"At Bayer, innovation and collaboration sit at the heart of our company's DNA, and we are always looking for new opportunities to exchange insight into our experiences and best practices with our industry peers," said Eugene Borukhovich, global head, digital health incubation & innovation at Bayer. "The HealthXL platform provides our team with a unique capability to actively engage in conversations related to the opportunities the healthcare space presents today and work hand in hand with other organizations to define the roadmap for where digital health is headed tomorrow."

As a digital heath collaboration platform, HealthXL brings together the people, thinking and technology needed to drive innovation to address complex healthcare challenges. The company offers members a combination of industry research and evidence-based viewpoints from its premier community of experts.

"Given the complexities of healthcare, no single organization can tackle the industry's most critical issues without collaboration. The HealthXL platform allows us to tap into the collective thinking of leaders in pharma, life sciences and digital health, as well as clinicians, researchers and entrepreneurs with the goal of shaping insights, driving innovations and leading the change in modern health," said Maynd Jolly, head services global strategy and innovation, Siemens Healthineers. "We are excited to be part of the conversation, and more importantly, part of the team identifying the solutions for overcoming the sector's most pressing challenges."

Bayer, GuideWell Innovation and Siemens Healthineers join already existing HealthXL members on the platform including but not limited to Abbott, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bupa, Cardinal Health, Carnegie Mellon University, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Cleveland Clinic, CSIRO, , GE Ventures, IBM, ICON, Imperial College Health Partners, Johnson & Johnson, MCRI, Northwell Health, Novartis, Partners HealthCare, Philips Respironics, ResMed, Roche Diagnostics and Silicon Valley Bank.

HealthXL hosts up to four Global Gatherings a year with agendas curated to drive debates and nurture innovation on an international level. The events bring together the company's extensive member base, which includes people with the ideas, resources and desire to contribute to the evolution of healthcare. To learn more about the HealthXL Global Gatherings, the community and how to get involved with the platform, please visit https://healthxl.com. Additionally, the company's executive team travels all over the world to speak at some of healthcare's most prestigious events. To find out where they are headed next, please connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About HealthXL

HealthXL is a data-driven global digital health collaboration platform, bringing together the people, thinking and technology needed to drive innovation to address complex healthcare challenges. Offering a combination of industry research, international gatherings and evidence-based viewpoints from the company's select community of experts, members are able to directly access and contribute thought leadership insights, cultivate meaningful partnerships to drive change and actively participate in the most critical conversations and strategies that are shaping the future of modern health. The HealthXL community comprises healthcare, pharmaceutical and medical device industry visionaries, clinicians, investors, researchers and entrepreneurs. Member organizations revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare today include but are not limited to Roche, Partners Health, IBM, GuideWell Innovations and Novartis. For more information, please visit us at https://healthxl.com or engage with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

