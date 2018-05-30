HealthXL Launches App to Connect the Industry Leaders that are Transforming Modern Health

"Our team has experienced first-hand the breadth of opportunities presented by the HealthXL platform including the ability to network, collaborate and strategize around the most pertinent issues and opportunities impacting digital health today," said Lisa Suennen, senior managing director-healthcare, GE Ventures.

HealthXL enables users to conveniently exchange healthcare industry insights, ideas and strategies with the collective goal of revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare today. With a membership base that includes leading companies globally, the digital health collaboration app offers exclusive access to industry research and evidence-based viewpoints from its premier community of experts. Platform users will now be able to cultivate meaningful partnerships and participate in critical conversations driving innovation, directly from their mobile devices.

"The HealthXL app provides on the go access to the most interesting companies, people and evidence in digital health globally. Further, it allows us to easily connect with our peers and share industry research of relevance," said Bill Taranto, president, Merck Global Health Innovation Fund.

Members, advisors and companies can access the app to request a direct introduction to senior executives and investors within the HealthXL community. Additionally, it is now easier than ever to discover HealthXL Verified companies empowering users to identify solutions with real clinical and economic evidence. In order to become HealthXL Verified, organizations must present evidence that their product has a positive clinical or commercial impact, published in medical journals or studies. To date, over 200 companies have achieved platform verification.

"The launch of the HealthXL app is a natural extension of our digital platform, allowing our exclusive network of leaders and innovators to connect with their healthcare industry peers in more convenient ways than ever before," said Martin Kelly, CEO of HealthXL. "Moving forward, our members will have more timely access to our collaboration features intended to advance the evidence-based innovations that are shaping the future of healthcare."

About HealthXL

HealthXL is a data-driven global digital health collaboration platform purpose-built to access and connect the brightest minds in healthcare leadership today. The company links together the people, thinking and technology needed to drive innovation to address complex challenges facing the industry. Offering a combination of research, international gatherings and evidence-based viewpoints from the company's select community of experts, members are able to directly access and contribute thought leadership insights, cultivate meaningful partnerships to drive change and actively participate in the most critical conversations and strategies that are shaping the future of modern health. The HealthXL community comprises healthcare, pharmaceutical and medical device industry visionaries, clinicians, investors, researchers and entrepreneurs. Member organizations revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare today include but are not limited to Abbott, Bayer, BMS, Cardinal, Cleveland Clinic, CSIRO, GE, GuideWell Innovations, IBM, Imperial College Health Partners, J&J, Merck, Partners Healthcare, Philips, Northwell Health, Novartis, Murdoch Children's Research Institute, ResMed and Roche. For more information, please visit us at https://healthxl.com or engage with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

