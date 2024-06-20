R&R Medicinals, a Denver-based supplier of CBD products, has been awarded the Best New Product of 2024 for Topical Pain Relief by HealthXWire, a digital publication, for its CBD pain creams. R&R Medicinals stands out among its peers for providing high-quality, certified organic CBD products.

R&R Medicinals, a Denver-based supplier of CBD products, has been awarded the Best New Product of 2024 for Topical Pain Relief by HealthXWire, a digital publication, for its CBD pain creams. R&R Medicinals stands out among its peers for providing high-quality, certified organic CBD products. HealthXWire has honored R&R Medicinals, a provider of CBD products, with the Best New Product of 2024 for Topical Pain Relief award. This recognition highlights R&R Medicinals' contributions and innovations in the industry, responding to the increasing demand for high-quality CBD products for safe and organic pain management.

The US topical pain relief market was valued at $2,829.92 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.67% from 2023 to 2032. Globally, revenue in the CBD Products market is expected to reach $6.90 billion by 2024. As the popularity of CBD products grows and the demand for topical pain relief increases, consumers are turning to CBD for its safe and all-natural pain-relieving properties.

CBD, or cannabidiol, has gained popularity across various demographics for its potential to alleviate pain and inflammation. Notably, its usage among seniors has seen a substantial rise. According to a recent study , a growing number of seniors reported using CBD for pain management. Another study found that since the pandemic began, one in eight older adults regularly use CBD products, with 34% using them more than four times per week. These statistics highlight the increasing demand for high-quality CBD products.

R&R Medicinals has distinguished itself by focusing on high-quality, organic ingredients. Its topical pain relief cream , crafted with supercritical CO2-extracted organic hemp, ensures maximum potency and efficacy. According to the brand, "Whether you struggle with stubborn, long-term pain that's wreaking havoc on your joints or you've pulled a muscle or have another temporary injury while exercising, this Extra-Strength formula can help you recover, and you'll never need to worry about the harsh side effects that can come with pharmaceutical pain medications."

R&R Medicinals' commitment to providing high-quality CBD products has resonated with consumers, contributing to the brand's success. Their dedication to customer satisfaction is evident in their industry-unique 60-day money-back guarantee, allowing customers to experience the benefits of their products risk-free. R&R Medicinals' award-winning products are available for purchase through their website . ( See Full Press Release )

