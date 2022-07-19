HealthXWire Names Four Companies the Highest Growth Prospects in the Supplement Industry

With the popularity of nutritional and nootropic supplements growing by leaps and bounds in response to a nationwide move toward preventive health and biohacking, several brands have proven themselves to be truly innovative and outstanding

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karl Klinger, a senior-level spokesman for the Brand Research Committee of HealthXWire announced this morning that the committee had identified four companies in the nutritional supplement industry as being the best in their class and poised for dynamic growth in market share acquisition in the coming year. "These are the companies and brands for health-conscious consumers to be watching closely. We've identified them as offering premium products in a marketplace that is highly competitive," stated Klinger. HealthXWire identifies a small number of "best in category" B2C supplement and nootropics providers each month. This is the first time a public announcement of committee findings is being made.

Brands selected for this distinction included: Troop , a company headed by co-founders Stephanie Moyal and Jake Mellman , which offers multiple mushroom benefits in a variety of flavored gummies; Hello Health , headed by CEO Pamela Wirth , which offers a line of holistic products which address the association between gut health, emotional health and immune health; Voke Energy , headed by CEO Scott Henderson (formerly COO of 5 Hour Energy), which offers a chewable supplement for enhancement of alertness and focus; and Medicine Man Plant Co ., headed by CEO Steven Skiff , which offers natural plant-based supplements and extracts based upon healing traditions. Each of these companies is an entrepreneurial upstart, and is disrupting an industry which was once dominated by a relatively small number of large, well-established vitamin companies.

The market for nutritional and dietary supplements in the United States, which is currently at about $53.1 billion, is anticipated to grow at a compounded annual rate of at least 5.60% through 2028. This expansion is driven by a growing interest, on the part of the American public, in improving the quality and length of life and in increasing personal performance and productivity. It is estimated that more than 68% of the adult population in the United States has either taken, or is currently taking supplements, as supplementation is becoming more mainstream, and biohacking is becoming increasingly commonplace.

Today's supplements are evolving to have greater potency and specificity of targeted action. In addition, these newer entrants to supplement manufacturing, according to Klinger, are investing substantially "not only in their increasingly sophisticated digital marketing, but in product quality and integrity. There is a growing emphasis on products that are certified organic, non-GMO, and sustainably sourced. Consumers are demanding a much higher standard of quality because they've become much better informed."

HealthXWire will be offering free samples of products offered by Troop , Hello Health , Voke Energy , and Medicine Man Plant Co. to some lucky subscribers to its monthly newsletter, HealthXWire Insider. "These are companies with tremendous potential, and these are brands that you should really watch," said Klinger.

