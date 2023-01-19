HealthXWire Names Nuzest, OneSkin, ProHealth Longevity, and Joy Organics the Highest New Growth Prospects in the Nutritional Supplementation and Anti-Aging Industry

With the popularity of natural nutritional supplements and anti-aging formulations growing by leaps and bounds, several brands are truly outstanding.

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Karl Klinger, the chairman of the Brand Research Committee of HealthXWire announced early this morning that the committee had identified four up-and-coming companies in the nutritional supplementation and anti-aging formulation industry as being the best in their class and poised for dynamic growth in market share acquisition in the coming year. "These are the companies and brands for health-conscious consumers to be watching closely. We've identified them as leaders in a marketplace that is highly competitive," stated Klinger. [ see full release ]

Nuzest, a supplier of branded clean, lean, green protein powders, multivitamin drinks and snack bars founded by CEO Trevor Bolland; OneSkin, a provider of topical formulas that address skin aging at the molecular level, founded by CEO Caroline Reis Oliveira, PhD; ProHealth Longevity, which offers cutting-edge, scientifically validated anti-aging and sports supplements, managed by CEO Dan Obegi; and Joy Organics, a seller of premium organic CBD products, co-founded by Joy Smith. Today's supplements and anti-aging formulations are evolving to have greater potency and specificity of targeted action. In addition, these newer entrants to the health, wellness and anti-aging industry, according to Klinger, are "investing substantially in product quality and integrity."

The combined market for nutritional supplements and anti-aging formulations in the United States (including both ingestible and topically applied preparations), which is currently at about $98.2 billion, is anticipated to grow at a compounded annual rate of at least 5.85% through 2028.

