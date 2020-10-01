Healthy Aging Medical Centers Announces the Creation of Its Sister Company Testosterone Replacement Therapy Specialists of New Jersey

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Aging Medical Centers is proud to announce the creation of its sister company, Testosterone Replacement Therapy Specialists of New Jersey. It was created to cater to the increasingly-growing interests for those individuals in need of Testosterone Replacement Therapy in New Jersey.

What Is Testosterone Replacement Therapy?

Dr. Johanan Rand M.D - Medical Director

For men, one of the pillars of what makes a man a man is the hormone known as testosterone. Low testosterone leads to issues that affect self-esteem such as erectile dysfunction, hair production, and even mood.

Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) is a treatment for people experiencing diminishing levels of testosterone, also known as hypogonadism. Although there is no proper number, most professionals agree that the mark is below 300ng/l. According to the Urology Care Foundation, hypogonadism is more prevalent in men. Its probability increases with age. Once a man is 40 years old, their Testosterone levels start going down.

Testosterone replacement therapy is a treatment administered through gel application, injection, or pellets under the skin. It is designed to improve libido, muscle mass, mood, and boost red blood cell production. It is prescribed to people who show low testosterone levels in both the bloodstream and are showing visible symptoms associated with low testosterone.

Given its prevalence and severity, not every man who shows symptoms of low testosterone is a prime candidate for testosterone replacement therapy. Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy uses hormones that are an exact chemical match to the hormones already found in one's body and are used to treat many medical conditions.

Signs of Low Testosterone

1. Low sex drive

Men will generally experience a decline in their sex drive as they age, but if you feel that your libido has suddenly and drastically dropped, this may be a symptom you have low testosterone.

2. Chronic Fatigue

Chronic fatigue is another major symptom of low testosterone found in men. This type of fatigue usually does not improve after rest. The severity of the fatigue may range from person to person, sometimes even interfering with your normal daily activities from such a drop in energy. Several men with inadequate levels of testosterone also report loss of motivation to exercise.

3. Increased body fat

Testosterone plays an important role in metabolism, which helps men burn fat efficiently. Low testosterone levels can result in an increase in body fat.

Contact:

Dr. Johanan Rand, M.D. | Medical Director

(973) 325-6400

[email protected]

SOURCE Healthy Aging Medical Centers

Related Links

https://www.newjerseyantiaging.com/

