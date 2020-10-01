Healthy Aging Medical Centers' New Location Now Open in Hazlet, New Jersey

HAZLET, N.J., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Aging Medical Centers is proud to announce that they have opened a new location in Hazlet, New Jersey. It is located in 155 Middle Road, Unit #2. This new location will be to better serve those individuals in South New Jersey that may need help in the variety of services that they offer, including Testosterone Replacement Therapy, Erectile Dysfunction therapy such as GAINSWave, Emsculpt, and more.

Dr. Johanan Rand, M.D. - Medical Director Front the New Hazlet Location

Healthy Aging Medical Centers is a comprehensive Anti-Aging Clinic in New Jersey that helps male and female patients regain hormonal balance while avoiding having to deal with a lot of the symptoms that come with hormonal decline that may interfere with everyday life. Its certified staff provide around the clock support to answer any questions and concerns and prioritize in helping patients improve their overall diets, improve their sleep quality, exercise more, reduce stress, and more - which have been known to help balance hormones back to adequate levels as well as reduce the uncomfortable symptoms associated with aging and hormonal decline.

One of their main areas of expertise is in Testosterone Replacement Therapy in New Jersey, or TRT as it is commonly known. Although primarily produced in males, testosterone is a hormone both men and women naturally produce. Adequate testosterone levels are essential to proper sexual development and functions such as sex drive, muscle/mass strength, sperm production, bone density, and more.

Testosterone production generally increases during puberty and naturally begins to decrease after turning 30 and progressively declines as men continue to get older. Besides age, common causes of low testosterone levels include certain chronic medical conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and infections. With that said, it is important to be aware of one's testosterone levels and how its decrease can cause a lot of physical and emotional modifications. If one is worried that their t-levels may be low or just want to be informed, they are encouraged to give Healthy Aging Medical Centers a call for a consultation.

Aging is inevitable, but how one ages can be in their control. Healthy Aging Medical Centers help their patients improve their health issues and improve their quality of life.

