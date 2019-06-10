Healthy Aging Medical Centers' New Location Now Open in Montvale, New Jersey

MONTVALE, N.J., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Aging Medical Centers is pleased to announce it has opened a new location in Montvale, New Jersey.

This Montvale, New Jersey location, located in an affluent neighborhood, offers cutting edge medical technology to allow one to achieve optimum healthy aging. This includes Emsculpt , an FDA-approved treatment which simultaneously triggers muscle contractions while also burning stubborn fat. It is completely non-invasive, meaning no surgery needed and more importantly, no downtime.

New Jersey Erectile Dysfunction Doctor, Johanan D. Rand, M.D. of The Healthy Aging Medical Centers, offers functional medicine and advanced Healthy Aging Male Programs to help men navigate through health challenges related to hormonal imbalances. Men going through age related hormone decline can benefit from Doctor Rand's safe and non-invasive therapies, and can receive guidance to take towards greater health and wellness. Healthy Aging Medical Centers Montvale New Jersey Office offers Anti-Aging treatments, Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) and Functional Medicine.

Healthy Aging Medical Centers also offers Cryotherapy , a technology that accelerates your natural recovery, boosts metabolism, reduces pain and inflammation, and increases blood flow and circulation. This is achieved by walking into a body sized chamber up to your neck and having liquid nitrogen mist sprayed into the air at a temperature of -220 degrees Fahrenheit. This process only lasts a few minutes but brings skin's temperature down between 30-40 degrees.

Their services also include IV Nutrient Therapy , which is a safe, non-invasive therapy. IV Therapy injections consist of various nutrients that have helped people strengthen their bodies while also overcoming the effects of disease. This is a key therapy in helping people regain optimal health and wellness while making them feel rejuvenated.

Healthy Aging Medical Centers is a prestigious wellness facility led by Dr. Johanan Rand, MD in the heart of New Jersey. It has expert physicians in the field of Medical Therapy and Anti-aging whom work with cutting-edge technology for a variety of procedures to provide patients with every opportunity to obtain the best possible care and results externally and internally. There are a variety of wellness programs custom-tailored for each patient and implemented to prevent disease with the ultimate goal to allow one to age optimally.

Dr. Johanan Rand, MD, Founder and Medical Director of Healthy Aging Medical Centers , is board certified in Anti-aging Medicine, Regenerative Medicine, Functional Medicine. Dr. Rand also has a certification in Medical Acupuncture and is also a leading expert in Platelet Rich Plasma, also known as PRP and certified in all PRP procedures to help patients with joint injections, hair, face, and sexual wellness.

Healthy Aging Medical Center in Montvale, New Jersey offers various procedures to help patients look and feel their very best. They offer treatment plans or procedures that work for everyone.

Media Contact:

Dr. Johanan Rand, M.D. | Medical Director

(973) 325-6400

216109@email4pr.com

SOURCE Healthy Aging Medical Centers