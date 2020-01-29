Healthy Aging Medical Centers Now Offers P-Shot in New Jersey

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Johanan Rand M.D., Medical Director at Healthy Aging Medical Centers , now offers the P-Shot in New Jersey . Patients from all over the country seek out his services for the P-Shot for Erectile Dysfunction., Peyronie's Disease, and other conditions that concern sexual wellness. When the P-Shot is injected into the penis and pelvic area, platelets and growth factors restore tissue and increase sensitivity. In addition to solving many underlying medical conditions, the P-Shot can noticeably improve the size of the penis by increasing blood flow.

Dr. Johanan Rand is Board Certified in anti-aging medicine, regenerative medicine, and functional medicine. He is also certified by the Millenium TBI Network, where he treats issues caused by Traumatic Brain Injuries such as depression, anxiety, memory loss, learning disabilities, and more. He is kind and understanding and known for having the well being of each of his patients as his main directive, and helps them achieve their health goals beyond what they thought was possible to do on their own. He is also a renowned speaker, having appeared in numerous podcasts, interviews, panels, and conferences throughout the country.

Dr. Johanan Rand, M.D. is the founder and Medical Director of the nationally-renowned wellness facility called Healthy Aging Medical Centers in West Orange, New Jersey. The Clinic has expert physicians using cutting edge technology for a variety of procedures to help its patients obtain the best possible treatments and care. Healthy Aging Medical Centers offers a variety of procedures like the P-Shot (Priapus Shot) procedure to treat problems with sexual wellness and health as well as hormone therapy. In addition to that, his office also offers anti-aging services like stem cell therapy, as well as a variety of procedures focusing on sexual health and wellness such as GAINSWave , FemiWave, O-Shot and many more.

Dr. Johanan Rand, M.D. firmly believes medicine should focus on prevention rather than treating individual symptoms that are effects rather than causes. He thrives to be a role model to his patients by practicing what he preaches, as he leads a healthy lifestyle and regularly uses the services and technology that his clinic offers to his own patients so they can see the positive effects and outcomes that they provide.

