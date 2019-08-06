Healthy Alliance Independent Practice Association and MVP Health Care Unite to Improve the Health and Well-Being of the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Alliance Independent Practice Association (IPA) and MVP Health Care today announced a groundbreaking partnership that will provide funding to community based organizations (CBOs) in the Capital Region. Approximately $800,000 will be distributed to a select group of non-profits whose services will improve the overall health of those in need. The funding will also be used to connect the social service providers to medical providers via Unite Us, a state-of-the-art technology platform that digitally connects the two sectors for referrals and tracking purposes.

Addressing social determinants of health, or the conditions in which people are born, live, grow, work, and age, has a substantial impact on a person's health. Healthy Alliance IPA and MVP Health Care will work with CBOs to connect high-need individuals to services such as housing, nutrition, and transportation. At the foundation of this partnership is a shared belief that addressing the social determinants of health will lead to an enhanced client experience within the health care system and ultimately, an overall healthier community.

Healthy Alliance IPA is the first IPA that is focused exclusively on addressing social determinants of health. The IPA structure serves as a central point of contact to connect medical providers, CBOs, accountable care organizations, and managed care organizations (MCOs), such as MVP Health Care, together in order to maximize a person's health in a holistic and comprehensive manner. The structure of this partnership, which is new and unique in the Capital Region, will enable a more coordinated and holistic delivery of health care services, as well as work to prepare CBOs for the future of the health care industry.

"Our new IPA is a direct response to the growing body of research demonstrating that addressing social determinants of health more effectively in underserved communities can improve health while lowering costs," said Jacob Reider, M.D., CEO of Alliance for Better Health. "When people have safe housing, access to healthy food, convenient transportation, and other critical social needs met, they're far more likely to seek and maintain preventive medical activities, which ends up reducing the frequency of emergency department visits and hospital admissions that cost our health system billions every year. We are proud to be working with MVP Health Care as our first partner in this endeavor and look forward to making a difference in the lives of Capital Region residents."

Historically, CBOs have relied on grant funding from states, foundations and charities to fulfill their missions. However, that model is expected to change in the next three to five years, creating a need for non-profits to find new and lasting funding streams. As part of Healthy Alliance IPA's infrastructure, it will assist CBOs by aligning their mission with Managed Care Organizations, who also seek to maximize innovative ways to keep their members as healthy as possible.

"At MVP, we understand the important role that social factors can have on a person's overall health and how those influences can effect short and long-term outcomes," said MVP Health Care's President, Christopher Del Vecchio. "Investing in the underlying social, economic, and environmental factors that contribute to an individual's health, reinforces our commitment not only to the overall health and wellness of our members, but to the entire Capital Region community."

"As the benefits of taking social needs into account become clearer, both MCOs and social service providers are looking for ways to work together more effectively," said Keshana Owens-Cody, Alliance's Senior Director of Partner Success. "The IPA provides them with a path to create a greater impact on the health of the clients we serve today while also preparing them for the future. We believe it can be a game-changer for how members are supported in New York, and perhaps set a standard that can be replicated nationally."

The partnership is set to launch at the end of the summer.

For more information about the IPA and Alliance for Better Health's mission please visit https://abhealth.us/.

About Alliance for Better Health

Alliance for Better Health engages medical and social service providers in developing innovative solutions to promote the health of people and communities, with a goal of transforming the care delivery system into one that incentivizes health and prevention. Established in 2015 as a Performing Provider System in the New York State Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment (DSRIP) program, Alliance partners with more than 2,000 providers and organizations across a six- county area in New York's Tech Valley and Capital Region.

About MVP Health Care

MVP Health Care is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health insurer caring for more than 700,000 members in New York and Vermont. Committed to the complete well-being of our members and the communities we serve, MVP makes health insurance more convenient, more supportive, and more personal. For more information, visit www.mvphealthcare.com, or on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

