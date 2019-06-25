Healthy Choice Power Bowls Launch New Grain-Free Varieties

CHICAGO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Choice, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is extending its popular Power Bowls line with new grain-free options, adding four new varieties of the delicious and convenient meals.

Healthy Choice Grain-Free Power Bowls are packed with nutrient-dense ingredients and made to fit a busy, low carb lifestyle. There are four new flavors, including: Spicy Beef Teriyaki, Basil Pesto Chicken, Spicy Black Bean & Chicken, and Chicken Marinara.

"We're excited to launch new Healthy Choice Power Bowls for people looking to power through their days, while avoiding or limiting their gluten and grain intake," said Alan Brooks, Senior Brand Manager. "People are looking for delicious meals with key nutrients to help with their overall wellness and provide a good source of protein to stay fuller longer."

Healthy Choice Grain-Free Power Bowls are a reliable source of fiber and protein, providing 18 - 20 grams of protein and 5 -7 grams of fiber per bowl. Each variety is grain-free, gluten-free, fits a low carb lifestyle, and provides a nutrient-dense combination of leafy greens, colorful vegetables, lean proteins and riced cauliflower:

Spicy Beef Teriyaki: Braised all-natural beef with vegetables, served on top of riced cauliflower in a sweet and spicy teriyaki sauce.

Braised all-natural beef with vegetables, served on top of riced cauliflower in a sweet and spicy teriyaki sauce. Basil Pesto Chicken: Pulled all-natural chicken breast with white kidney beans and vegetables, served on top of riced cauliflower with a basil pesto sauce.

Pulled all-natural chicken breast with white kidney beans and vegetables, served on top of riced cauliflower with a basil pesto sauce. Spicy Black Bean & Chicken: Pulled all-natural chicken breast with black beans and vegetables, served on top of riced cauliflower with a spicy chili sauce topped with cotija cheese.

Pulled all-natural chicken breast with black beans and vegetables, served on top of riced cauliflower with a spicy chili sauce topped with cotija cheese. Chicken Marinara: Pulled all-natural chicken breast with vegetables, served on top of riced cauliflower with a zesty marinara sauce topped with parmesan cheese.

Healthy Choice Grain-Free Power Bowls are arriving on store shelves now with a suggested retail price of $3.99.

In addition to the new Healthy Choice Grain-Free varieties, the Power Bowls line includes Morning, Vegan and Vegetarian meals to help get your daily fiber and protein. Visit www.healthychoice.com to learn more about Healthy Choice Grain-Free Power Bowls, as well as the full line of Healthy Choice meals. To stay up-to-date on the latest news from Healthy Choice, follow along on Facebook and ReadySetEat.com.

