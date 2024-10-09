Healthy Churches 2030 Virtual Conference - A Response to Health Disparities in the Black Community

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 11th Annual Healthy Churches 2030 Virtual Conference brings together faith and public health leaders to inform and advocate for African Americans to have better health outcomes. The three-day virtual event takes place November 18 – 20, 2024 and features 75+ speakers, 30+ educational sessions and 150+ downloadable resources. The conference is presented by The Balm In Gilead, Inc., a non-profit with more than 37 years of experience connecting public health and faith.

"Everyday our goal is to reach and provide life-saving information to our community. My team and I work very hard to bring to our people information on disease awareness, treatment, prevention and how to access higher levels of standards of care, which is often not known or provided to us," said Dr. Pernessa C. Seele, Founder & CEO, The Balm In Gilead, Inc.

The conference is designed for faith and community members, public health professionals, and every person concerned with their own health and the health of their family members.

The purpose of the Healthy Churches 2030 conference is to equip African American faith communities and families with knowledge and tools to prevent and help reduce the tremendous burden of health disparities due to systematic racism and lack of access to quality care.

The conference will feature discussions on healthcare innovations and new medical inventions, along with keynote presentations, symposiums, interactive cooking and fitness sessions, and gospel performances. Conference topics include cardiovascular disease, diabetes, genetic kidney disease, prostate cancer, mental health, autoimmune diseases, reproductive justice, periphical artery disease, multiple myeloma and more.

Featured Speakers:

Dr. Joy DeGruy

President & CEO

Joy DeGruy Publications, Inc., Portland, OR

Joel Bervell

Science Communicator

Medical Mythbuster and Podcast Host

Fatima Cody Stanford, MD

Associate Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics

Obesity Medicine Physician

Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

Dr. Pernessa C. Seele

Founder & CEO

The Balm In Gilead Inc., Richmond, VA

Bishop Horace E. Smith, MD

Senior Pastor, Apostolic Faith Church

Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Chicago, IL

Pastor Donnie McClurkin

Renowned Gospel Artist and Minister

Brandon P. Fleming

Renowned Speaker, Author

Nationally Acclaimed Educator

Jovonta Patton

Stellar Award-Winnining Artist

Ordained Minister

Linda Goler Blount, MPH

President

Black Women's Health Imperative, Atlanta, GA

Rwenshaun Miller

Licensed Psychotherapist

Founder & Executive Director, Eustress, Inc,

Dr. Ayo Marie Johnson

Executive Director

Mental Health America of Central Carolinas, Charlotte, NC

Victor Armstrong, MSW

Vice President for Health Equity and Engagement

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

And more!

Visit HC2030.org to register for only $25 per person, and for more information.

