Healthy Crunch's Founder Julie Bednarski Selected for EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2024

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -Ernst & Young LLP (EY) is proud to announce that Julie Bednarski, Founder and CEO of Healthy Crunch, has been selected for the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2024. Now in its 17th year, the program identifies high-potential women entrepreneurs in the U.S. and Canada and equips them with the resources and networks to accelerate growth. Participants gain access to customized executive education, global connections within the Winning Women community, and the EY entrepreneurial ecosystem, including the Entrepreneur Of The Year® and EY Entrepreneurs Access Network (EAN) programs.

"I am truly humbled and profoundly grateful to be part of the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women North America Class of 2024. This incredible honour is more than just a recognition; it's a testament to years of resilience, vision, and hard work of growing Healthy Crunch to where we are today as part of our mission to innovate everyday foods making them better-for-you while still being super delicious," said Julie Bednarski. "It represents the ability of women breaking barriers, shattering ceilings, and setting a new standard for what's possible when we dare to lead with courage and authenticity."

"The EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women program was founded based on a mission to help more female entrepreneurs capture market share and grow their businesses by providing access to resources, mentors and the EY network. The success we have seen in these women is astounding, and we are so excited to welcome another remarkable class to the program," said EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women Global and North America Program Executive Sponsor Cheryl Grise.

Members of the Winning Women Class of 2024 share a bold ambition, creativity, and a drive to build a better world. They tackle market gaps by creating innovative solutions, producing cleaner products, and offering unique customer experiences. Some are shaping workplace culture, while others are driving innovation in construction, security, and consumer transactions. These founders stand out for their unmatched creativity, business acumen, and relentless determination.

"The women selected for this program each year never cease to amaze me with their creativity, grit, passion and strategic prowess," said EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women North America Program Leader Maranda Bruckner. "Not only are they all leaders in their respective fields, but many are leaders in their individual communities, creating a better world not only at work but within every part of their lives. I am excited to work with this group of disrupters and help them to bring their best-in-class businesses to the next level of success."

The EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women North America program serves women business owners who are founding CEOs of any US or Canadian privately held company. Company revenues typically range from at least $2m to $30m annually. The EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women program participants become part of a global peer community, which includes more than 900 entrepreneurs in 55 countries and on every continent.

Healthy Crunch is celebrating 10 years of creating innovative and better-for-you foods that have become a staple across Canada, the U.S., Europe, and Asia, with over 120 food products. Under Julie Bednarski's leadership, the brand has grown rapidly, aiming to inspire and empower other female founders. As Healthy Crunch continues to thrive, it's on track to reach $100 million in sales and become a global leader in 'better-for-you' foods. Bednarski is using this milestone to share her journey, offering hard-earned lessons to encourage fellow female founders to pursue their own dreams of starting a business.

About Healthy Crunch

Healthy Crunch is a Canadian food company committed to creating delicious, nutritious and allergen-friendly products. Founded by Registered Dietitian and culinary trained chef Julie Bednarski, Healthy Crunch is on a mission to innovate everyday foods making them better-for-you while still being super delicious. From its signature kale chips to granola bars, crispy squares, chia jam, seed butters, dark chocolate superfoods and many more delicious products, Healthy Crunch uses only high-quality, natural ingredients that bridges the gap between healthy and tasty. The brand is dedicated to inspiring healthier lifestyles by providing innovative foods that not only taste great but also support well-being. With a passion for promoting healthy and tasty choices, Healthy Crunch continues to grow and empower people to live their best lives through food.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

About EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™

The EY organization is committed to seeing women lead. EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ is a global program for successful entrepreneurs whose successful businesses show more potential to scale. Through access to global EY networks throughout the entrepreneurial ecosystem, pioneering founders on every continent secure the resources, advice and connections they need to scale their businesses sustainably. This one-of-a-kind community of founders is rewriting rules and remaking markets. Visit ey.com/us/winningwomen.

