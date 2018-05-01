Healthy Directions and Dr. Stephen Sinatra Launch Women's Heart Health Web Site, Announce National Awareness Campaign

"Heart disease is the LEADING killer of women in America," says Dr. Sinatra. "But it doesn't receive nearly the amount of attention it should. Many women simply don't know what heart disease feels or looks like, so they're going untreated. This campaign is like a message straight from your heart, telling you what you need to know to keep it beating strong."

The month-long "Love, Your Heart" campaign will include the release of new articles, infographics, educational videos, and free downloadable guides—including a heart healthy cookbook—along with an interactive quiz to assess how much you know about women's heart risks. Do you know the signs that you're likely to have a heart attack in the next 30 days? Or which common heart screening test works for men but is largely unreliable for women? Visit HerHeartCenter.com to find out.

"With more than 1 out of 3 deaths in women now being caused by heart disease, education and understanding are critical," says Ben Teicher, President of Healthy Directions. "We are fortunate to be partnering with Dr. Sinatra—one of the world's leading authorities on integrative cardiology, nutrition, and women's health—on this important initiative."

Dr. Sinatra will also be joining forces with Suzanne Somers in a Facebook Live Event on Wednesday, May 9th, at 4:00 p.m. ET. They will be discussing the role of diet, nutritional supplements, and weight loss in women's heart health—along with other common women's health issues. The event will be hosted on Dr. Sinatra's Facebook page (Facebook.com/SinatraMD), where he'll be sharing women's heart health content all month.

For more information about the "Love, Your heart" campaign, visit HerHeartCenter.com.

About Healthy Directions

Healthy Directions is dedicated to helping people lead healthier, happier lives by providing expert guidance and superior-quality nutritional supplements and other products from America's most knowledgeable and highly respected integrative and alternative health doctors. For more information please visit www.healthydirections.com.

