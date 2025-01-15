Healthy, Easy, and Fun: Critter's Mission to Transform Kids' Beverages

Florida Parents Launch Critter Vitamin H2O, Making Natural, Healthy Hydration Accessible for Families Nationwide

INLET BEACH, Fla., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Say goodbye to sugary sodas and hello to Critter Vitamin H2O, the powdered multivitamin drink mix designed to make hydration healthy, easy, and fun for kids. Created by Lindey and CJ Britton, Florida-based parents with extensive experience in health tech and product innovation, Critter Vitamin H2O is a game-changer for busy families, blending clean nutrition, on-the-go convenience, and 90s-inspired branding.

Packed with nine essential vitamins and minerals, including magnesium and potassium, Critter Vitamin H2O supports energy, growth, and immune health. It is also free from artificial flavors and colors, making it a clean, trustworthy choice for families seeking better hydration options.

"As parents, we were frustrated by the lack of healthy drink choices for kids," said Lindey Britton, CEO of Critter. "Critter Vitamin H2O solves that problem by delivering something families can feel great about - nutritious, convenient, and genuinely fun for kids to drink."

Critter Vitamin H2O is the first brand to offer kid-focused multivitamins in portable, powered stick packs, making it the ideal solution for school lunches, sports, and fun on-the-go. Inspired by the founder's love of the 90s, the vibrant packaging is designed to appeal to Generation Alpha while also tugging at Millennial parents' nostalgic heartstrings.

Early adopters have shared glowing reviews, with many parents reporting that their kids are swapping out sodas and sugary juices for Critter. "It's a win-win," said one customer. "My kids love the taste, and I love that it's packed with vitamins and no junk."

Currently available online at DrinkCritter.com and through a growing network of small businesses across Florida's Panhandle, Critter plans to expand its reach to grocery stores, convenience shops, and fitness centers nationwide by the end of 2025.

"Our mission is to make healthier choices accessible and affordable for families," said CJ Britton, COO of Critter. "Critter Vitamin H2O is just the beginning. We're here to redefine family health and wellness, one drink at a time."

The timing couldn't be better. Parents are prioritizing immunity, cognitive development, and digestive health for their children, fueling demand for innovative, health-conscious products, especially in kid drinks. Multivitamins and probiotics account for 82% of children's supplement sales, and Critter's stick packs offer a standout alternative to sugary drinks.

Critter is more than a drink; it's a movement. With plans to engage schools, pediatricians, and youth organizations in 2025, the brand is building a community around health and sustainability. "Our vision is to make Critter as iconic for Generation Alpha as Red Bull was for Millennials," added CJ Britton.

Critter Vitamin H2O is redefining family hydration with innovative, health-conscious products designed for the next generation. Woman-owned and operated, Critter's mission is to become the first Gen Alpha-driven brand, delivering fun, trust, and sustainability - one sip at a time.

