Healthy Eating Goes Smart: App Developer Foogal and Autoimmune Disease Expert Dr. Terry Wahls Form Partnership

Author and leading medical expert in autoimmune disease, Dr. Terry Wahls, has joined forces with Foogal , a digital health software company, to help people take control of their health through proper nutrition and healthy eating.

The partnership comes at a crucial time in history, as researchers with the National Institutes of Health are tracking a rise in autoimmune disorders, particularly among adolescents. Evidence suggests the changes in lifestyle and environment, such as the Western diet, may be to blame for the increase.



Dr. Terry Wahls , Professor of Medicine at the University of Iowa, is best known for her miraculous recovery from Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis. Using a research-backed food-as-medicine method centered around a Paleo-inspired diet, she reversed the progression of her disease and regained the ability to enjoy life. The strategy allowed her to escape the confines of a tilt-recline wheelchair and rebuild the strength to bike to work daily.

Dr. Wahls will work with Foogal to help the 23.5 million Americans suffering from autoimmune conditions follow her lead and take control of their health. The smartphone app will offer research-backed, chef-created recipes created explicitly for managing autoimmune disorders.

"I am very excited to be collaborating with Foogal in the shared vision of improving health through the foods we consume," said Dr. Wahls. "This shared vision for improving health is through delicious health-affirming meals you and your family will love."

Foogal and Dr. Wahls' collaboration will blend technology and medical expertise to provide a stress-free, easy-to-use roadmap for optimal wellness.

"The combination of Dr. Wahls' pioneering work in the food-as-medicine field and Foogal's software development expertise is powerful," said Todd Knobel, founder of Foogal. "Together, working as one team, we will develop a tool that will help Dr. Wahls' patients and followers embrace health and live their best lives."

About the Global Autoimmune Crisis: The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases reports that scientists have discovered more than 80 diseases occur due to the immune system attacking the body's organs, tissues and cells. Researchers believe genetics, infections, and environmental exposures play a role in developing these diseases.

About Foogal: Foogal develops digital health apps that allow users to quickly find suitable meals for their health conditions, such as prediabetes and diabetes. Recipes go beyond the ordinary, crafted by some of America's finest chefs, scientists, nutrition pioneers and academics. The company has created three diet protocols: Insulin Resistance Protocol, Autoimmune Protocol, and Wellness Protocol.

About Dr. Terry Wahls: A pioneer in testing and understanding the effect of therapeutic diet and lifestyle to treat multiple sclerosis-related symptoms, Dr. Wahls is the author of "The Wahls Protocol: How I Beat Progressive MS Using Paleo Principles and Functional Medicine." She currently travels the world, providing lectures and education about the importance of diet and lifestyle for those with chronic diseases.

