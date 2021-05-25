'Healthy for Life Meals' Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary: An Early Pioneer in the Industry, Two Decades Later Still a Leader in Nutritional Control, Affordable Pricing, and Science-Based Fresh Meal Delivery

MINNEAPOLIS, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy for Life Meals (HFLM) proudly announced its 20-year anniversary as an absolute trailblazer in the prepared meal service industry. HFLM focuses on fresh, clean, whole foods with customizable menus – both traditional and vegetarian – that are offered without a contract or subscription required. With convenient low-cost, nutrient dense meals that adhere to guidelines set by the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association and National Academy of Sciences, HFLM menus are designed to ensure a consistently healthy diet which helps to lower the risks of many chronic diseases such as obesity, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers, in a healthy, controlled way with no policing and no counseling.

"We're extremely happy to have reached this major anniversary milestone," said Stephanie Keegan, HFLM CEO/Founder. "It has become an extremely competitive industry and we're continually evolving. We're proud to have thrived for the past two decades, including surviving this last pandemic year with no interruptions in service and all our employees intact. That tells me we're continuing to do something right. We've always thought that the weight loss and prepared meal service industry needs to go back to the basics, avoiding fads and sticking to the hard science of nutrition and healthy weight loss – which is exactly what we have always done."

HFLM: Nutritious and Delicious Food Made Easy

HFLM offers fresh, nutritionally controlled, complete meal plans that are fully prepared for pickup or delivery. Getting started is easy:

Choose a Plan: Use the expertly guided virtual planner to choose from a 1200, 1500, or 2000 calories-per-day meal plan. Choose a Menu: Whether traditional or vegetarian, menus are rotated on a five-week basis with 105 different meal selections. Order on Your Schedule: Choose delivery or pick up meals from dozens of convenient locations; with no contract, clients can start and stop meal orders as they see fit, for as low as $7.24 per meal. See the Positive Results: A recent simple survey of 110 clients revealed that after 16 weeks of eating meals prepared by HFLM, 100% experienced significant weight loss, 97% lowered their total cholesterol, 75% lowered blood pressure, and 71% lowered triglycerides.

"That's what we're most proud of: helping people achieve their health and weight goals with fresh, clean foods, one delicious meal at a time," said Keegan. "It isn't easy for people to consistently prepare meals that provide appropriate nutrition, with no artificial sweeteners, flavors or colors; no antibiotics or added hormones; and no harmful preservatives. A quick walk through just about any commercial grocery store will show you what we're up against. But when we say we offer the absolute best meal plans for our clients, prepared with full nutritional and ingredient transparency and integrity, we mean it. And we will continue to mean it."

HFLM offers 35 pickup locations in the Minneapolis/St. Paul metro area, with delivery also available throughout Minnesota, Illinois (including Chicagoland), Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

For free, expert health and nutrition information, visit the HFLM blog, or read dozens of real customer reviews.

About Healthy for Life Meals (HFLM)

Woman and veteran-owned, HFLM was founded in 2001 and has been a leader in the fresh, prepared-meal service delivery space for over two decades. With a reputation for integrity, quality, and excellent customer care, HFLM focuses on health as its overarching goal, helping clients achieve sustainable weight loss that can help control blood pressure, cholesterol, and triglycerides, and help manage chronic diseases severely affected by diet. HFLM is one of the few prepared-meal services overseen by a Culinary Institute of America trained Executive Chef, strictly adhering to nutritional guidelines provided by the USDA, the FDA, the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, and the National Academy of Sciences. Learn more about why HFLM continues to lead the fresh meal service delivery industry with thousands of satisfied clients at: www.HealthyForLifeMeals.com.

