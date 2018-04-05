Healthy For Life Meals Offers Fresh Approach to Weight Loss

NEW HOPE, Minn., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a new meal service in town. And it's not like any other. Healthy For Life Meals (HealthyForLifeMeals.com) serves up fresh, nutritionally controlled — and complete yet customizable — meal plans with a focus on weight loss.



"Many of our clients come to us because they're looking for a fresh start. This year, we decided we needed a fresh start, too," says Stephanie Keegan, CEO and Founder of Healthy For Life Meals.

Keegan and business partner Jim Keegan started Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating of Minnesota in 2002. They established a track record of success and a reputation for trustworthiness in the convoluted weight loss industry. With Healthy For Life Meals, they stay true to their mission of offering a weight-loss solution that's simple, sustainable and based in science.



"We're thrilled that our new company offers everything you've come to expect from Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating of Minnesota – and more," Keegan says. "We launched Healthy For Life Meals so we could do an even better job of providing fresh, healthy meals to help our clients achieve their health goals."

A local company with a reputation for integrity and excellent customer care, Healthy For Life Meals stands apart in a marketplace full of trendy meal kit services and gimmicky weight-loss companies. With healthy, sustainable weight loss as its mission, Healthy For Life Meals is committed to following the nutritional guidelines developed over decades of research by the American Heart Association, the American Diabetes Association, and the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Focusing on clean, whole, real foods, Healthy For Life Meals provides complete, fully prepared meal plans that deliver optimal nutrition based in science. It's a proven recipe for success.

"We've helped thousands of Minnesotans and Wisconsinites lose weight, lower their cholesterol and blood pressure, and manage their diabetes by providing healthy, nutritionally complete meals," Keegan says. "Now we're in a position to help even more people."

Fresh. Healthy. Local. Real. That's the Healthy For Life Meals promise.

