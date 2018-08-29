Healthy For Life Meals to Host "Back to YOU" Event

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The kids are back to school, and now it's time to get Back to YOU! That's why Healthy For Life Meals is opening all 24 of its locations to anyone interested in learning more about its healthy, flexible meal service for its first-ever "Back to YOU" Event on September 6.

The event offers a chance to check out amazing new menu items, receive great discounts on first orders, and a chance to win prizes with the Back to YOU scratch-off game, including a grand prize of free meals for an entire year — a value of more than $7,000.

"With summer vacations wrapped up, it's a great time to refocus and get a fresh start on a healthier lifestyle. We're hosting this event to help people kick-start their journey to better health," says Stephanie Sutton Keegan, CEO/Partner of Healthy For Life Meals, a Minneapolis-based company with 24 retail locations for meal pickup, as well as delivery service in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Chicago, and throughout seven Midwest states.

EVENT DETAILS

When: 3-7pm Thursday, September 6, 2018

Where: All 24 Healthy For Life Meals locations

What: Check out our amazing new menu items. Learn how Healthy For Life Meals gives you the flexibility you need to create the new you .

need to create the new . More information: Call us at 855-500-4476 or check out the event page on our website at healthyforlifemeals.com/backtoyou.

Healthy For Life Meals had its own fresh start in April 2018, when Keegan and her business partner Jim Keegan launched this new, innovative brand after 16 years of successfully building their company under a different name. This event celebrates that new beginning — and yours. "As we tell our clients, it's your choice, your menu, and your health and weight-loss goal," Keegan says. "Healthy For Life Meals is here to support you in making choices that put you on a path to meeting your goals."

A Minneapolis-based company with healthy, sustainable weight loss as its mission — and a reputation for integrity, quality, and excellent customer care — Healthy For Life Meals is committed to following the nutritional guidelines developed over decades of research by the American Heart Association, the American Diabetes Association, and the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Focusing on clean, whole, real foods, Healthy For Life Meals provides complete, fully prepared meal plans that deliver optimal nutrition that's based in science. It's a proven recipe for success.

"We've helped tens of thousands of customers lose weight, lower their cholesterol and blood pressure, and manage their diabetes by providing healthy, nutritionally complete meals," Keegan says. "And we can help you, too. Come check out what we have to offer at our first-ever Back to YOU event."

Fresh. Healthy. Local. Real. That's the Healthy For Life Meals promise.

