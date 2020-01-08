Healthy Green CBD Oils Announces Role in Ongoing Industrial Hemp Pilot Research Project Undertaken by University of Florida

SPRING HILL, Fla., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Green CBD Oils (https://www.healthygreencbdoil.com/) recently announced it was involved in a larger hemp research project currently being undertaken by the University of Florida (UF) and the Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (IFAS) in Gainesville. The research seeks to explore the economic and environmental viability of large-scale industrial hemp growth in the state of Florida. Healthy Green CBD Oils is one of the largest and most trusted names in CBD oil product providers.

"We are so happy and excited to help lead the way in exploring the economic potential of this young but thriving industry," said Louisa Segarra, Vice President of Healthy Green CBD Oil. "We have always believed in the ability of hemp-related products to help treat a variety of problems. But we also firmly believe in the power of hemp to beneficially transform the economy for the state of Florida, and eventually, the U.S. The potential for this miracle plant has remained untapped for so long. That's about to change."

The two-year pilot project involves processing and market research related solely to industrial products derived from hemp, and is tightly controlled by UF. Project goals include identifying hemp varieties that are suitable for planning in Florida's various natural environments, the development of economically feasible hemp-management practices and cropping systems for Florida, and the assessment of hemp invasion risks for both natural and built Floridian environments. Project outcomes will be reported to the state legislature of Florida for review.

Pilot Project Research Specifics

The pilot project will focus on three specific topics: varieties, management and invasion risks.

Varieties: 31 certified varieties of hemp are under study, including growth and plant features such as gemination, flowering, height, biomass, yield, THC and CBD content.

31 certified varieties of hemp are under study, including growth and plant features such as gemination, flowering, height, biomass, yield, THC and CBD content. Management: There are three production sites, at 7–10 acres each. Management studies will include spacing needed for maximum production as well as fertilizer trials.

There are three production sites, at 7–10 acres each. Management studies will include spacing needed for maximum production as well as fertilizer trials. Invasion Risks: Hemp will be grown in both field trials and greenhouses, studying control measures for each to minimize escape and invasion risks.

Differences in Industrial Hemp vs. Medical Marijuana Use

Cannabis sativa leaves and plant material with THC contents greater than 0.3-percent are those classified and used in medical marijuana applications. Such applications include research into the treatment of a wide range of diseases like cancer and Alzheimer's, and symptom-treatment for other illnesses like PTSD, pain and nausea.

The current study at UF focuses solely on industrial hemp. Industrial hemp has less than 0.3-percent THC per dry weight and is a potentially valuable alternative crop that has been successfully used for a wide variety of commercial and industrial products like textiles, clothing, paper, bioplastics, biofuel, insulation and food. Derived from the cannabis sativa plant, industrial hemp is non-psychoactive and completely safe for consumer use. What makes industrial hemp so useful to industry are its uniquely broad applications. It can be fashioned into fiber (textiles), food (hemp seed oil and greens), building materials (hempcrete), bioplastics and feed for livestock.

Learn more about the UF pilot project HERE.

About Healthy Green CBD Oil

Healthy Green is committed to improving both the lives of its users and their families with oils, edibles and other products that use only the highest quality grade cannabidiol ingredients, containing 99-percent pure CBD isolate distilled from the hemp plant. All of Healthy Green's products are pharmacist formulated and third-party tested, to ensure customers that they are receiving the safest, cleanest and purest CBD extracts available today. Learn more at: www.HealthyGreenCBDOil.com.

