Healthy Homebuilder Couple Redefines Building & Design

Upends Industry Long Overdue for Change

HORSESHOE BAY, Texas, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Better living starts with healthy building" has been Jen and Rusty's philosophy since founding JS2 Partners Healthy Home Builders in 2018. What started as a mystery health crisis for Jen while attending graduate school at Southern Methodist University, turned into an unexpected opportunity to create a ground-breaking building model, poised to impact humanity on a global scale.

"Never did I expect that the terrible hidden black mold problem behind the walls of my apartment would have led to opportunity," said Jen.

Texas builder couple Jen and Rusty Stout are building homes differently, because Jen's home was making her sick. Their approach is redefining home building and design best practices, and now they're bringing it mainstream. Healthy homebuilders Rusty & Jen Stout share their unique insights on how to build, remodel & furnish a wellness integrated home in their newly published book, Healthier Homes. The book is also packed with useful information that applies to everyday choices such as how to choose healthy cookware, cleaning supplies, mattresses, bedding, and upholstery.

This husband wife builder team puts occupants' health and wellness at the forefront of each construction project. Some people call them green builders, but their healthier homes encompass much more than energy conservation or lessening their environmental footprint. The duo has developed innovative building methods that use strictly low or no VOC materials and hypoallergenic finishes. And their model has garnered national attention.

"Designing and crafting a healthy living space requires the builder's focus to shift to their homeowners' well-being and quality of life. The amount of off gassing chemicals and formaldehyde in modern day construction materials is mind blowing. Therefore, we set out to build homes and design living spaces differently," Jen explained.

In their newly released book, Healthier Homes, Jen tells how her own home made her sick years ago while attending SMU's MBA program. "I became so sensitive and allergic to everything around me. My clothes, makeup, cleaning products, foods. A terrible black mold infestation was finally uncovered in my apartment that had derailed my immune system. To get well, I needed to find a place to live without the normal outgassing of construction chemicals, formaldehyde, or mold. Problem was this didn't exist."

The stars aligned during Jen's decade long healthy home building journey. Rusty and Jen worked together at the Hill Country Builders Association in Central Texas. As a veteran builder of 20 years, Rusty taught Jen how to build and she taught him how to build healthy. The couple eventually founded JS2 Partners with a mission to create better living through healthy building.

"Homeowners across the U.S. reached out to us," Rusty said. "When our publisher approached us about writing a book, we were thrilled for the opportunity to share our knowledge with the world." From materials, paints, and fabrics, to waterproofing, finishes and furniture, the book provides information for readers to make educated decisions on how to create healthy living spaces.

Recognizing how challenging it was to source safe nontoxic paints, furnishings and décor, the Stouts decided to launch, HealthierHomes.com, an online resource for nontoxic furnishings, décor, fresh content, plus their own line of healthy home paint.

Healthier Homes: A Blueprint for Creating a Toxin-Free Living Environment released through Victory Belt Publishing and is available online and in major bookstores worldwide.

Media Contact

Susan Lloyd

Victory Belt Publishing

[email protected]

617.851.4030

About JS2 Partners

JS2 Partners Healthy Home Builders' mission is to create better living through healthy building. The Texas design/build construction company uses only low/no VOC materials and innovative building methods that put quality of life first.

About Healthier Homes

Healthier Homes' purpose is to create better living through a healthier home, as an online source for nontoxic furnishings, décor, house paint and informative content catered to wellness integrated living.

About Victory Belt Publishing

Victory Belt Publishing was founded in 2006 by New York Times bestselling author Erich Krauss. Through innovation and teamwork, Krauss has achieved his mission to produce some of the highest-quality and most sought-after health books on the market.

SOURCE JS2 Partners Healthy Home Builders