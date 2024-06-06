Healthy Infrastructure Partners with Ramo on Sustainable Wood Noise Barriers

HAMILTON, ON, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Infrastructure (Hi), a company within the EKHO Infrastructure Solutions Group, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Ramo, the producers behind the ecological and sustainable willow and larch collection of noise barriers and fence products.

Healthy Infrastructure will add the Ramo wood walls to their growing portfolio of healthier, safer, and more sustainable infrastructure solutions which includes Solar, Air Pollution, and Green Living Walls.

Healthy Infrastructure is leading the way in sustainable construction solutions under their new partnership with Ramo. Post this

Building off its success in Quebec, Ramo's further expansion into Canada and the United States is based off a mutually beneficial partnership driven by a commitment to innovate and help customers reduce the footprint of their infrastructure projects. Ramo will benefit from Healthy Infrastructure's existing market presence, industry knowledge, and decades of experience in the noise barrier market.

"This partnership is an opportunity for us to leverage our strengths and tap into our existing network. Our clients are going to benefit greatly from the reduced carbon footprint with no compromise in performance," explains Mark Murphy, Director Healthy Infrastructure.

Responding to rapidly growing population and urbanization, these natural wood barriers embrace circular production practices and enable sustainable construction. Addressing all of the same noise pollution and privacy needs, they are proven to meet local requirements, and additional concerns such as graffiti deterrence.

"Low-carbon infrastructure is the future," says Benjamin Walczak, engineer and partner at Ramo. "We are delighted to partner with Healthy Infrastructure, which represents a major step forward for our company. Together, we are determined to promote sustainable, environmentally friendly solutions in the noise-reduction infrastructure sector."

By making these world-leading European technologies more widely available to the North American marketplace, both companies hope to advance the circular ecosystem for construction materials, meeting the needs of the present without compromising the future.

About Healthy Infrastructure

Healthy Infrastructure's mission is to turn grey to green, by taking traditional infrastructure and offering healthier, more sustainable solutions across the North American marketplace. Serving to revolutionize how our clients design, build, and maintain Healthy Infrastructure leads the industry into the future through strategic partnerships, end-to-end product development and a holistic approach to client services.

healthy-infrastructure.com

About Ramo

Ramo is a company dedicated to solving environmental problems with nature-based technologies. Since 2006, Ramo has planted millions of trees, built tens of kilometers of sustainable fences and noise barriers, and managed millions of liters of wastewater with its Evaplant technology.

https://ramo.eco/

SOURCE Healthy Infrastructure