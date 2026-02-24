Healthy Leaders Build Stronger Businesses: EO Baltimore Hosts "Happy Healthy Human" Luncheon for Entrepreneurs March 11

BALTIMORE, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What if the key to scaling your business isn't another strategy session… but your own energy?

Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) Baltimore is inviting area entrepreneurs to step away from the grind and into a science-backed reset at its Happy Healthy Human Luncheon featuring wellness expert Alyssa Spaw.

EO Baltimore Hosts "Happy Healthy Human" Luncheon for Entrepreneurs March 11

For many founders, long hours and constant pressure are worn like badges of honor. But ACTUALLY, the data tells a different story. Studies show chronic stress reduces cognitive performance, decision-making ability, and long-term health outcomes. According to the American Institute of Stress, 80% of professionals report workplace stress impacting their health — and leaders are not immune.

EO Baltimore believes thriving businesses require thriving leaders.

"At EO, we focus on whole-person growth," said incoming President Rich Palarea. "This isn't about adding more to your plate. It's about optimizing the human running the business."

Alyssa Spaw's Happy Healthy Human program breaks down six core drivers of health, wellness, and longevity — translating complex science into simple, actionable steps entrepreneurs can implement immediately. Attendees will walk away with practical tools to increase energy, sharpen focus, improve resilience, and support long-term performance.

EO Baltimore's unique advantage? A peer network built specifically for founders — where business growth and personal growth ALIGN.

March 11, 2026

Baltimore, MD

Register here

Space is limited.

