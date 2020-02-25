Healthy Lifestyle Brand Virtus Is a Promising Up Start in the Fitness World

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtūs Nutrition set out to start a supplement revolution. Virtūs founder Corry Riggs started the company because he was disappointed with the quality of nutritional supplements available on the market. What started as an endeavor to create better nutrition has blossomed into a multidimensional lifestyle brand with a cultish following.

Riggs says that the Virtūs brand started with the intention of helping to support people in every step of their fitness journey. Two main staples of the Virtūs supplement arsenal are their ri-ˈkə-və-rē (recovery) formula and their Kronos all-in-one pre-workout powder.

Kronos has been turning heads in the fitness industry for its inclusion of some premium ingredients in workout nutrition. Citrulline Malate, for example, is an amino acid that can aid in the prevention of muscle fatigue, and help improve circulation, building both endurance and strength. Taurine, another essential amino acid found in Virtūs' Kronos formula, is notorious for providing a powerful boost of energy, but it is also well known for its ability to help reduce damage to muscles caused by strain. Taurine has been linked to decreased recovery time in people who use it to help supplement a workout.

A key component of the successful nutrient combination in Kronos is how ingredients work together in harmony to get the most out of each component. Agmatine Sulfate, one such synergistic ingredient helps to break up nutrients in the body, increasing muscle glycogen, which breaks down stored energy in muscles to make room for greater muscle hydration. In addition to helping to minimize muscle damage, the added water to muscle groups helps to give them a bigger, fuller appearance.

Virtūs uses many patented ingredients in their formulas and puts heavy emphasis on the scientific backing of their ingredients. One such ingredient is Nitrosigine. Nitrosigine, says Virtūs, is backed by over nineteen studies showing its effectiveness in increasing blood flow during a workout, as well as aiding in concentration and focus. Studies have shown that Nitrosigine can significantly increase the body's nitric oxide levels, causing blood vessels to widen and the body to release certain types of human growth hormone.

Virtūs' science-backed claims and emphasis on the community of their brand sets them above and beyond others in their field. While Virtūs has performed well in online sales, often selling out of their signature pre and post-workout formulas, they are now looking forward to expanding into the larger United States market, and getting their products on shelves across the country. Look for Virtūs in stores as early as 2020, and learn more about them online at https://www.vsnlife.com/.

