Healthy Living Network & Compass Health, Inc. Launch Compass at Home

FOLSOM, Calif., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Living Network, a premier provider of home health and hospice services, is celebrating the launch of its new home health agency serving the Central Coast of California. The agency, previously operating under the name Coastal Living Home Health, will now be known as Compass at Home. The rebrand is a result of the company's recent collaboration with Compass Health, Inc., the Central Coast's leading provider of facility based skilled nursing.

The Healthy Living Network and Compass Health, Inc. have a vision for a seamless network of continuum of care services that support rehabilitation in the home after injury or illness and/or treatment in an acute care facility. By working closely together these providers strive to improve communication and cooperation between professionals across the continuum of care. Compass at Home offers patients an easy transition between levels of care based on the unique needs and progression of each patient.

"Compass at Home belongs to an extensive care network which includes home health, hospice, assisted living, and skilled nursing facilities. This system provides our patients with a new standard of quality across multiple levels of care," said Julio Quinones, CEO of Healthy Living Network. "The healthcare industry is being transformed by a heightened focus on accountability. We look for ways to continually improve outcomes while advancing our organization in the changing landscape of post-acute care. Our collaboration with Compass Health, Inc. will make the transition home from a skilled nursing facility safer and easier for our patients."

Compass at Home is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday July 18th, 2019 from 4-6pm. All are welcome to attend and meet the team. Compass at Home is located at 200 S. 13th St, Ste 205 Grover Beach, CA 93433.

About Healthy Living Network

The Healthy Living Network consists of independently owned and operated home health, hospice and home care agencies that provide in-home medical, rehabilitative and support services by experienced professional with extensive clinical and hospitality backgrounds. http://healthylivingnet.com/

