Healthy Meals Supreme Announces New Line of Keto Healthy Meal Plans and Desserts

PRINCETON, New Jersey, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Meals Supreme, the customized, "food is medicine", freshly prepared and ready-to-eat, home delivery meal service, introduced its new line of Keto Healthy Meal Plans and desserts today.

Healthy Meals Supreme’s Asian Shrimp Stir Fry with Cauliflower Rice Keto Meal

"Memorial Day and the start of summer is just around the corner. Eating healthier and getting back into shape for the beach and BBQs are on all of our minds. There's mounting scientific information suggesting that the Keto diet is an effective way to achieve this. So, we have decided to step up and do our part to make it easy and effortless to follow, and stick with a delicious keto diet," said Joe Martinez, RPh, PDE, CMS, founder and chief commercial officer at Healthy Meals Supreme.

Healthy Meals Supreme's Keto Healthy Meal plans and desserts are an extension of the company's current culinary medicine inspired meal plans, designed to help Americans better manage their A1C levels, blood pressure and weight loss.

The new keto meal line, which will include 21 meals and 10 desserts, follows accepted ketogenic guidelines, known to support the treatment of neurological conditions as well as help to better manage blood sugar levels and weight loss.

All the Keto Healthy Meals have an average of 75% good fat with a total of 29 grams of net carbs per day. In addition, the keto desserts have an average of 90% good fat with 1 gram of net carb per dessert.

The full menu can be found at Kickstarter at: https://tinyurl.com/yy6hxr6o

At the completion of the Kickstarter campaign, the Keto Healthy Meal plan may be viewed at www.healthymealssupreme.com under meal plans.

"The Keto diet is a very important tool in the 'gut' treatment of people with neurological conditions. In fact, I put my participants on a strict keto diet to ensure the gravitation of nutrients into the brain. With today's Healthy Meals Supreme news, healthcare professionals and their neurological patients now have a reputable and very convenient source for tasty Keto meals," said Janet Rich Pittman, Brain Health Specialist and Former Dementia HealthCare Administrator/Dementia Practitioner.

"I lost 60 pounds on the keto diet in four months and I'm still on it. At times, it's a real hassle to stay on the keto diet, especially when I'm traveling to a tattoo show and the only options are hot dogs, pizza and chocolate bars. So what did I do? I found a dependable and trustworthy meal service called Healthy Meals Supreme that freshly prepares my keto meals and delivers them to me at my hotel, wherever I go. Bye, bye junk food and loving the keto life. Problem solved," said James Vaughn, Ink Master and popular Tattoo Artist.

Martinez added, "Healthy Meals Supreme's culinary medicine meal plans began with menus for diabetes, heart, kidney, geriatric and neurological diseases. Our intention is to continuously and regularly introduce new meal plans that will help people better manage their health and live a better life. The new Keto Meal Plans are the first in a very long pipeline."

About the KETO DIET

A traditional keto diet includes very low carb, moderate protein, and high fat foods that encourage the body to metabolize the ketones produced by the liver, rather than using glucose as an energy source.

Many studies have shown that this meal plan strategy may stimulate weight loss and may improve cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar, as well as extend the feeling of fullness, decrease the urge to snack, and lower triglycerides. It's always advisable to consult your healthcare professional before starting or changing any diet or exercise program.

About Healthy Meals Supreme

Healthy Meals Supreme is the first national, customized, culinary medicine inspired, freshly prepared, delicious, ready-to-eat, home delivery meal service. The goal of the company is to help people take back control of their health by better managing A1C levels, blood pressure and weight loss. This is done by providing specially designed "food is medicine" meal plans.

Though Healthy Meals Supreme is a subscription-based meal service and a subscription is required for pre-orders, a subscription is not required to order for the current week's menu.

The company was founded by culinary medicine specialist, registered pharmacist, diabetes educator and company president Joe Martinez, RPh, PDE, CMS. World respected endocrinologist Dr. Irl Hirsch is the chairman of the company's scientific advisory board. WACS Global Master Chef, culinary medicine expert and Johnson & Wales University Dean Emeritus Karl Guggenmos is the company's senior culinary advisor.

For more information please visit www.healthymealssupreme.com or please contact Marjie Hadad at marjieh@healthymealssupreme.com or at 609-212-1953.

