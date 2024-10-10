Healthy Minds Innovations Unveils Breakthrough Wellbeing Index for Teens and Adults, and the "Our World of Emotions" Campaign

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of World Mental Health Day, Healthy Minds Innovations (HMI) proudly announces the Healthy Minds Index, a cutting-edge wellbeing survey that will offer breakthrough insights into the trainable aspects of wellbeing in teens and adults.

HMI also launches its year-end initiative: the "Our World Of Emotions" Campaign. This campaign, running through the remainder of 2024, focuses on providing emotional support during times of heightened global stress, such as the upcoming US presidential election. The initiative includes live events and new tools designed to help individuals manage their emotions and channel them towards personal and collective wellbeing.

New Tools for a Challenging Time

Amid increasing global tensions, political instability, climate crises, and lingering effects of the pandemic, HMI has adapted its programming to meet the growing need for emotional support. This includes new resources and tools aimed at helping people better understand the impact of environmental stress on their emotional health and wellbeing.

"We've seen increasing levels of anxiety and burnout across organizations and communities," says Christina Glavas, CEO of Healthy Minds Innovations. "In response, we are leveraging the latest scientific research to provide evidence-based tools and business services designed to help navigate global stressors and channel emotions into positive action."

Introducing the Healthy Minds Index: A Scientific Breakthrough

The Healthy Minds Index is a groundbreaking survey designed to measure the core dimensions of psychological wellbeing in both teens and adults. This innovative tool assesses four key, trainable dimensions: awareness, connection, insight, and purpose—areas that make up HMI's proprietary framework—that are critical to managing emotional resilience and fostering flourishing.

According to Dr. Richard J. Davidson, Founder of Healthy Minds Innovations and Director of The Center for Healthy Minds, "The Healthy Minds Index is the first available measurement tool to harness the insights from the contemplative neuroscience in a simple self-report measure designed to be sensitive to change over time with wellbeing training. As traditional markers of wellbeing fail to capture some of the most important ingredients required for flourishing, there is a growing recognition of the need for a simple and more comprehensive approach that can be widely deployed. The Healthy Minds Index fills a critical gap in this landscape, offering a nuanced understanding of wellbeing that goes beyond the standard indicators to encompass the core dimensions essential for flourishing that can be developed through training."

Key Features of the "Our World of Emotions" Campaign

The campaign features a series of events and interactive sessions designed to help individuals manage their emotional health through the election season and beyond. Key highlights include:

Your Phone, Its Content & Your Emotional Health

( Thursday, October 24 , 6:30pm CST )

A live discussion exploring how technology and media consumption impact emotional wellbeing, offering practical strategies to manage device usage and curate content for healthier emotional feelings and responses. Expert Emotional Guidance on Election Eve

( Monday, November 4 , 6:30pm CST )

On the eve of the US elections, Healthy Minds Program experts will guide participants through emotional regulation practices using the Healthy Minds Program app and its scientific framework, helping individuals prepare for the high-stress event. We Hear You: A Healthy Minds Program Series

( Wednesday, November 20 )

A new YouTube video series inspired by feedback from the Healthy Minds Program app community, featuring Healthy Minds Innovations experts addressing real app reviews to offer education and emotional wellbeing guidance. The Science Behind Your Emotions & Your Emotional Style

( Tuesday, December 3 )

A special interview with world renowned neuroscientist Dr. Richard J. Davidson , discussing the science behind emotions and revealing practical tools to strengthen emotional resilience.

To read the full Healthy Minds Index publication, visit [ https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0299352 ]. For more information about the "Our World of Emotions" Campaign, visit [https://hminnovations.org/events] or join the upcoming events at [ https://bit.ly/ourworldofemotions ].

About Healthy Minds Innovations

Healthy Minds Innovations (HMI) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to translating science into practical tools to cultivate wellbeing. Inspired by the groundbreaking work of its team of neuroscience researchers, HMI develops products and services that empower individuals and organizations to learn, build, and apply the skills of wellbeing. These offerings include the free award-winning Healthy Minds Program app—ranked "best meditation app" by The New York Times, Healthline, Vogue, Sports Illustrated, and Business Insider, and the Emmy award-winning Kindness Curriculum, which contributed to Sesame Street's season on kindness. HMI's signature Wellbeing Science Services provides scientific support, expertise and measurement capabilities to businesses around the world. Together, with their clients and partners, HMI is driving its mission to scale wellbeing globally, and fostering a kinder, wiser, and more compassionate world.

