Healthy Paws Partners with Airvet to Make Veterinary Care More Accessible Via Telehealth

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Paws, a Chubb company and a leading provider of accident and illness pet insurance coverage for dogs and cats, today announced a partnership with Airvet, the nation's leading veterinary telehealth platform, to ensure that pet families across the country have instant access to world-class veterinarians to get care when they need it most.

Through this partnership, Healthy Paws' policyholders will now enjoy 24/7 instant access to Airvet's nationwide network of licensed veterinarians via the award-winning Airvet app, embedded into every policy at no additional cost.

"We're thrilled to partner with Airvet to offer pet parents around-the-clock veterinary support alongside our trusted insurance coverage," said Alex Faynberg, Executive Vice President and Head of Healthy Paws. "By combining financial protection with immediate access to veterinary support, we're making it easier than ever for families to give their pets the best possible care."

As part of this collaboration, Healthy Paws becomes the exclusive pet insurance provider for Airvet, further solidifying their shared commitment to advancing pet health and supporting the people who love them.

Brandon Werber, Founder and CEO of Airvet added, "Our mission at Airvet is to help pets live their happiest, healthiest, and longest lives. Two of the biggest stressors today for pet families is access to care and affordability of that care. With this partnership, pet families will have free, unlimited access to a veterinarian to give them peace of mind when they need it most in addition to comprehensive financial support through their insurance coverage. This is a perfect union of support that will eliminate two of the biggest pain points pet families are experiencing today."

For more information on Healthy Paws pet insurance, visit www.healthypawspetinsurance.com.

To learn more about Airvet, visit www.airvet.com.

About Healthy Paws

Healthy Paws, a Chubb company, is a leading provider of pet health insurance in the United States, dedicated to helping pet parents give their pets the best medical care possible. Founded in 2009, Healthy Paws offers a simple, transparent plan that covers new accidents, illnesses, cancer, emergency care, genetic conditions, and more. With an easy-to-use mobile app, fast claims processing, and a customer-first approach, Healthy Paws delivers a seamless and compassionate experience. As part of Chubb, a world leader in insurance, Healthy Paws is backed by exceptional financial strength and industry expertise. Healthy Paws pet insurance products are offered through Chubb Insurance Solutions Agency Inc. (CISA) (California license no. 0D12120). Learn more at www.healthypawspetinsurance.com.

About Airvet

Airvet is the #1-rated veterinary telehealth platform in the U.S., connecting millions of pet parents with licensed veterinarians anytime, anywhere. Founded in 2018, Airvet provides 24/7 virtual veterinary care designed to improve access, reduce stress, and enhance the bond between pets, pet parents, and their care teams. With thousands of veterinarians nationwide and a user-friendly app, Airvet empowers families to get trusted guidance and care for their pets when they need it most. Learn more at www.airvet.com.

About Chubb

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 43,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

SOURCE Chubb