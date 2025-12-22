Healthy Paws Pet Foundation at Chubb Donates $275,000 to Animal Rescue Organizations Across the United States to Support Adoption and Ongoing Care for Vulnerable Pets

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Paws, a leading provider of accident and illness pet insurance for dogs and cats, today announced recent donations totaling $275,000 to seven animal rescue organizations across the country through the Healthy Paws Pet Foundation at Chubb. These contributions are part of the Foundation's ongoing commitment to creating accessible pathways for pet rescue and care.

The recipient organizations are:

"We are honored to partner with these phenomenal organizations, whose values of adoption, education and lifesaving work reflect our commitment to pets and the people who love them," said Alex Faynberg, Executive Vice President and Head of Healthy Paws. "Our team aims to aid pet parents through all milestones, from their first meeting with their new best friend at shelters like these, to their pet's first vet visit and throughout ongoing care."

With the support of this donation, these seven rescue organizations will be able to expand their lifesaving initiatives and better serve animals with behavioral and medical needs, ultimately helping them to find forever homes.

"We are deeply grateful to Healthy Paws for this generous support," said Grace Erikson, Director of Development and Marketing of Morris Animal Refuge. "Our work is made possible by compassionate partners like Healthy Paws who understand that behind every shelter animal is a story and an opportunity for a new beginning. This donation will directly impact our ability to care for animals, offer adoption services and reach more people looking to grow their furry family."

