Healthy Plus Partners With New Creations and Palette

NEW YORK and KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Plus LLC has been chosen by New Creation Community Healthy Empowerment Corp. (NCCHE) and AEGLE Palette as part of the 20/20 Vision, which is to provide more access to healthcare with a focus on reducing diabetes in the Central Brooklyn area. This initiative will focus on a partnership to engage community members to focus on early prevention, diabetes management and downstream care.

New Creation is led by Minister John William, he is the founder, president and CEO of New Creation Community Health Ministries Inc., a not-for-profit community-based health organization affiliated with Seventh Day Adventist network of churches, operating in New York City for the past 30 years. Minister Williams currently serves as the chairman of the board of directors and public relations director of the Helping Hands Senior Center, operating out of Flatbush SDA Church.

Diabetes is a major crisis in New York City and Central Brooklyn, that include three geographical areas. Minister Williams has formulated what is called "The Flatbush Diabetes Task Force" and is establishing a "Diabetes Health and Wellness Center" on "The Island." This task force will consist of over 100 churches, day care centers, schools and community-based organizations. This task force will use a multi-faceted intervention aimed at prevention, management and reversal of the incidence of diabetes on the island. This created the unique opportunity for partnering with Healthy Plus and AEGLE Palette, which provide an automated prevention solution as well as a management component and, most importantly, the ability to reverse Type 2 diabetes.

New Creations is sponsoring The Community Health EXPO and Diabetes Symposium in Central Brooklyn Saturday, April 27, 2019, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

"This population is one of the greatest sufferers of the diabetes epidemic in New York, especially the new type that was discovered called the 'Flatbush Diabetes,'" said Williams in a letter to more than 50 places of worship that he expects to participate in this weekend's event.

Besides churches, Williams said the task force comprises Islamic centers, schools, community centers and organizations "with the 20/20 vision to reverse the incidence of diabetes by 20 percent by the end of the year 2020."

Williams said these churches, most of which are affiliated with the Adventist Church, and centers will be designated as "Centers for Preventive Health and Wellness" as members of the Central Brooklyn Diabetes Task Force.

"This symposium is designed to arm faith leaders and their teams of community health workers and lifestyle coaches with the resources and tools to conduct effective warfare against the epidemic," Williams said.

Williams said the event will also feature, among other things, tests, screenings and education and information sessions on diabetes, vision, heart disease, stroke, nutrition, podiatry, dentistry, obesity, stress and depression.

According to the CDC of the U.S. Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, people with diabetes have medical expenses two to three times higher than non-diabetics and are at risk for blindness, kidney failure, heart disease, stroke, amputation and death, and evidence-based diabetes prevention education slashes the risk of developing diabetes by 60 percent.

Healthy Plus LLC is headquartered in Independence, Missouri, a suburb of Kansas City, Missouri. Healthy Plus offers an electronic wellness solution that creates risk factor reports through a medical mapping system that will give immediate indicators of where the patient risk is most present. This survey will also indicate the chronic issues a patient is dealing with and provides a qualification tool for chronic care management for the patient. The most important quality with the Healthy Plus solution is the risk factor report will categorize the patients at risk for diabetes and recommend the type of downstream care needed.

"Our solution for prevention and management is an unbelievable parallel to the vision and purpose of what the 'Central Brooklyn Task Force' is setting out to accomplish. We thrive in these areas: engagement, education, delivery and gap care. Prevention is the country's focus in healthcare and we have structured a system that will help deliver all the potential risk that will allow physicians to provide the best preventative care possible," said Sean Bledsoe, CEO of Healthy Plus.

Diabetes management and lifestyle coaching is a challenging concept due to the lack of support for diabetes management at home. AEGLE Palette has created a unique solution to create better daily living, target goal setting and, most importantly, provide lifestyle coaching that will assist in reduction and reversal of Type 2 diabetes.

"Palette is on a mission to reverse obesity and type 2 diabetes using lifestyle data. We could not be more proud to partner with New Creation Ministries Inc. in affiliation with SDA Church and other local partners to make a lasting impact on diabesity and to support NYC 20/20 initiatives," said Yulin Li, CEO and co-founder of AEGLE Palette.

This partnership is critical to the aggressive need to provide a solution to the rising diabetic epidemic. There must be an investment made into communication with the patient outside of the medical practice. Patients want to be cared for and New Creation has opened the door to a full commitment to consistently checking in and consistently engaging them which will create the extended trust needed to effectively tackle this increasing epidemic.

The health exposition/diabetes symposium takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., respectively. For more information, contact Williams at (347) 962-0451 or at jhw361@gmail.com.

Contact: newclientrequests@healthyplus1.com

Media Contact: info@healthyplus1.com

Related Files

Healthy Plus Central Brooklyn.mp4

Related Images

healthy-plus.jpg

Healthy Plus

Leading Provider of Preventative Services

SOURCE Healthy Plus LLC