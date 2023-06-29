Healthy Snack Market size is set to grow by USD 28.46 billion from 2022 to 2027; the rise in disposable income and change in lifestyle drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthy snack market size is set to grow by USD 28.46 billion from 2022 to 2027, and register a CAGR of 5.67%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthy Snack Market 2023-2027

Factors such as rise in disposable income and changes in lifestyle, evolving taste preferences, and growing inclination towards healthy snacks will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The healthy snack market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Healthy Snack Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The healthy snack market is segmented as follows:

Product

Savory



Bakery



Fruit



Dairy



Others

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets



Convenience Stores



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the savory segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increased consumer demand for healthy snacks, the rising popularity of instant meals and to-go snacks, changing lifestyles, and the busy schedules of workers have increased the acceptance of savory snacks. Moreover, the demand for savory snacks is increasing, primarily due to increased consumer demand for protein-rich foods. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Healthy Snack Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the healthy snack market include B and G Foods Inc., Calbee Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Danone SA, Del Monte Foods Inc., DFM Foods Ltd., Dole Packaged Foods LLC, General Mills Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Kellogg Co., LT Foods Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Monsoon Harvest, Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Select Harvests Ltd., Sun Maid Growers of California, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., and Warrell Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

Vendor Offerings

B and G Foods Inc. - The company offers healthy snacks through its subsidiary Back to Nature such as cookies, crackers, nuts and trail mixes, and granola.

The company offers healthy snacks through its subsidiary Back to Nature such as cookies, crackers, nuts and trail mixes, and granola. Calbee Inc. - The company offers healthy snacks with high nutritional value, for example, cereal, pumpkin vegetable snacks with olive oil, low-sodium potato chips, roasted corn snack, and prawn crackers.

The company offers healthy snacks with high nutritional value, for example, cereal, pumpkin vegetable snacks with olive oil, low-sodium potato chips, roasted corn snack, and prawn crackers. Danone SA - The company offers healthy snacks and fresh salads through its subsidiary Farmers Fridge.

Healthy Snack Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The rise in disposable income and change in lifestyle drive the growth of the healthy snack market during the forecast period. According to the data stated by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), disposable personal income (DPI) increased by USD 89.7 billion (0.5%) in March 2022 in the US from April 2022.

Similarly, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), household disposable income has increased in all developed and developing countries since 2021. Furthermore, factors such as the increase in dual household income, per capita income, and rapid growth in the employment rate have driven the increase in disposable income worldwide. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The growth of online retailing is an emerging market trend fueling healthy snack market growth. The increasing internet access fuels the global expansion of e-commerce companies such as Alibaba, Amazon, and Flipkart. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce, e-commerce's share of total U.S. retail sales in 2020 increased from about 15% in 2019 to more than 20%.

Additionally, the ease of shopping, easy product search, attractive prices, and personalized product offerings have increased the global demand for online shopping. Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Price fluctuations challenge the growth of the healthy snack market during the forecast period. The raw materials became costly over the past five years due to the growing mismatch between demand and availability of raw materials. Furthermore, production and logistics challenges in exports such as wheat, corn, vegetable oils, and flavorings are fragile.

Additionally, shipping things such as wheat, corn, vegetable oils, and flavorings can spoil in extreme cold or heat, resulting in high costs. Resultantly, prices for things like wheat, corn, vegetable oils, and flavoring materials are at the intersection of supply and demand. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Healthy Snack Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist healthy snack market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the healthy snack market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the healthy snack market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of healthy snack market vendors

Healthy Snack Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.67% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 28.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled B and G Foods Inc., Calbee Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Danone SA, Del Monte Foods Inc., DFM Foods Ltd., Dole Packaged Foods LLC, General Mills Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Kellogg Co., LT Foods Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Monsoon Harvest, Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Select Harvests Ltd., Sun Maid Growers of California, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., and Warrell Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

