Healthy Snack Market size is set to grow by USD 34.01 million from 2024-2028, B and G Foods Inc., Calbee Inc. and Campbell Soup Co., and more to emerge as Some of the Key Vendors, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthy snack market size is estimated to grow by USD 34.01 mn from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2023, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 35%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthy Snack Market 2024-2028

Major Players in the Market

Numerous companies are capitalizing on this growing trend by implementing strategic measures such as alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. Among the notable players in the cheese based snacks market are:

B and G Foods Inc., Calbee Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Danone SA, Del Monte Foods Inc., DFM Foods Ltd., Dole Packaged Foods LLC, General Mills Inc., Happytizers Pvt Ltd, Hormel Foods Corp., Kellogg Co., LT Foods Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Monsoon Harvest, Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Select Harvests Ltd., Sun Maid Growers of California, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., Warrell Corp.

Analyst Review

The Healthy Snack Market is currently experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer interest in maintaining a healthy lifestyle and addressing lifestyle-related ailments. These companies are utilizing advanced processing, preservation, and packaging techniques to provide quick and affordable solutions for daily nutritional needs. The food industry is responding to this trend with the use of raw materials and the adoption of novel packaging techniques to cater to the snacking habits of health-conscious consumers. E-commerce platforms are also playing a crucial role in making these products readily available to a wider audience. Overall, the healthy snack market is an exciting space to watch as it continues to evolve and meet the changing needs of consumers.

Key Market Drivers

The global increase in disposable income has fueled the demand for healthy snack market offerings, such as Keto and Paleo options, with a focus on high protein content from sources like Whey, Soy, and Pea. Nutritional supplements, plant-based yogurts from brands like Good Karma Flaxmilk, and snacks made from Nuts and Seeds are popular claims among health-conscious consumers. The food industry's response includes innovation in snacking, like NatureBox, HUNGRY, CLIF Thins, and DaburIndia's Réal Range. Consumption patterns have shifted towards quick, affordable, and daily nutritional needs met through raw material use, processing, preservation advancements, and novel packaging techniques. The snacks industry's distribution network channels and e-commerce platforms have expanded, with an increase in ready-to-eat food sales and retail distribution channels. Hygiene and nutrient-enriched products cater to overall health and immunity concerns, making healthy food a priority for the formal workforce and those with hectic lifestyles. The demand for snacks offering instant satiety continues to grow, driving innovation in the healthy food market.

Challenges and Opportunities

Amidst the stresses of a hectic workday, the importance of maintaining good health remains paramount. Chronic diseases and nutrient deficiencies have fueled the demand for functional and healthy foods in the snack industry. Functional ingredients, such as micronutrients, proteins, and fiber, are essential components of these products. Organic, plant-based, and clean-label snacks have gained popularity due to their health benefits and consumer preference. However, the rising cost of raw materials, including wheat, maize, vegetables, and flavored materials, poses a significant restraining factor. Technological advancements have led to the development of additive-free, preservative-free, and clean-label snacks, such as nuts, seeds, trail mixes, and high-protein content meat and dried fruit snacks. These convenient, on-the-go options offer a small energy boost, making them ideal for weight management and busy lifestyles. Despite the challenges, the snack industry continues to innovate, focusing on texture, crispiness, whole grains, moisture retention, binding capacity, preservation, and shelf stability.

The healthy snack market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer interest in health and wellness, as well as lifestyle-related ailments. E-commerce platforms, such as Amazon, Alibaba, and Flipkart, have facilitated this trend by making healthy snacks more accessible than ever. Product diversity is a key driver, with offerings ranging from Nourish Organics and Popeas to fruit bars, nuts and seeds, and protein-rich snacks from brands like NatureBox, HUNGRY, CLIF Thins, and DaburIndia. Consumers seek personalized nutrition, with options for keto-friendly, paleo, and plant-based yogurts from Good Karma Flaxmilk and Beyond Meat. Processing and preservation advancements, as well as novel packaging techniques, enable quick and affordable consumption of healthy food products. The food industry's shift towards raw material use, claims of natural ingredients, and wellness programs further bolsters market growth. The snacks industry's distribution network channels continue to expand, with e-commerce platforms playing a crucial role.

Market Overview

In the thriving healthy snack market, consumers seek products derived from organic and natural sources. Lifestyle preferences and dietary needs drive the demand for wellness-focused snacks. Producers introduce a variety of nuts, fruits, and plant-based options, such as Consumer's Choice and Omegas. These products cater to nutritional needs, providing proteins, fiber, and healthy fats. Producers prioritize sustainability and ethical sourcing, ensuring transparency and traceability. Wellness-conscious consumers appreciate the convenience and versatility of these healthy snacks, making the market a prosperous and growing industry.

