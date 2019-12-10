Healthy Spot Announces Acquisition of Holistic Hound Pet Retail Store

"We are honored that Heidi entrusted Healthy Spot to continue her legacy of improving the health, wellness and quality of life for dogs and cats in the Berkeley community," said Co-Founder Andrew Kim. "We are excited to share our passion for healthy pet lifestyles and be a trusted resource for the neighborhood."

Heidi Hill also commented, "Mark and Andrew opened their first Healthy Spot location in 2008 for the same reasons I started Holistic Hound. They are also passionate about supporting the community by providing quality pet products and services, as well as investing in their employees."

The Healthy Spot and Holistic Hound retail teams will be working closely together to ensure a smooth transition over the next few months. Healthy Spot will be dedicating this time to gain a better understanding of the needs of the community and will continue to look for ways to improve the customer experience.

To learn more about this acquisition, visit healthyspot.com/northberkeley.

About Healthy Spot

Healthy Spot is a pet retail destination founded by Andrew Kim and Mark Boonnark in 2008 following the 2007 pet food recall. Healthy Spot ensures every stocked product meets stringent pre-selection criteria for premium quality of ingredients, procurement, and manufacturing. All products are organic, natural, and/or eco-friendly. In addition to pet supplies, Healthy Spot offers full-service dog grooming and small dog daycare in most locations. Healthy Spot is committed to inspiring healthy pet lifestyles by creating authentic experiences and fostering community, one pet at a time.

About Holistic Hound

In 2003, Heidi left the corporate world in order to follow her two passions - animals and holistic healthcare - and founded Holistic Hound. Her mission was to help improve the health, wellness and longevity of dogs and cats. Over the next 15 years Holistic Hound became a go-to destination in the Berkeley community and beyond for the highest quality foods, meticulously curated products, and as a trusted source of knowledge and information on all things related to holistic health.

Contacts:

Healthy Spot

Reva Choi

Director of Brand Marketing

reva@healthyspot.com

(424) 227-8686

Holistic Hound

Heidi Hill

President & Co-Founder

heidi@holistichound.com

(510) 843-2133

SOURCE Healthy Spot

Related Links

https://healthyspot.com

